Faithfully

By Suzanne Ybarra
Woodburn Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cAxI_0hEzYq8T00 Applying faith while helping those who are battling severe addictions issues

A dear friend of mine showers love on young men and women who are battling addiction. Recently she forwarded me a text written by a survivor of heroin addiction. I have permission to share it with you.

In his words, Sitting there against the cold concrete. The smell of grief, sadness, and anger. Knowing that everything I once loved or knew was gone. I cried out to God to save me. I begged for forgiveness. I begged for a second chance. That is the moment everything became still. My mind cleared. The anger, and sadness subsided. I could hear a whisper to get up. I could hear that voice telling me this isn't over for you. That if I wanted this chance that this is the path you must take to get there. Not knowing what laid ahead was terrifying. But no more terrifying then where I was. I was in a place where peoples dreams, and hopes died. That is the moment when I knew what I must do. That is where, and when I recreated myself. If you had a second chance at life would you take it? My second chance was no more mine than it is for you. Believe in yourself. Believe in something better. Looking back it seems as if it was all a dream. I am so grateful to be where I am today I have learned so much wisdom, and gained so much courage. The moments that I get to have every day with my son, and partner are the best part. #3years8months16daysclean. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hEzYq8T00

My husband Gilbert can relate to that pain of hopelessness where life doesn't matter any more and there's a seeking for something that's real. After twenty years of heroin addiction, he had a point of change.

He says, "I was in an unbearable situation, in a heap of garbage inside an operating trash compactor. The walls were closing in. I cried out to a God I didn't know and He rescued me. God is real, faithful and He's the only One who is able to forever change peoples' lives. The experience of His love is always available."

I have a family member who someday will reach their point of crying out. They are in the snares of drugs, alcohol and gambling. I asked them, "What would you tell someone to help them not get addicted?" They said, "Don't get yourself in the situation of becoming addicted. If you hear that there are bad experiences with certain things, stay away from them. Especially if you know you have an addictive personality — if you see yourself being addicted to other things."

I look forward to the day my family member will be raising their hands to heaven, praising God for their deliverance. I declare that day will come. There's no trap set for them which will succeed. Satan is already defeated. On behalf of my loved one, I hold on to the victory Jesus accomplished. When anyone turns to God, God shows Himself powerful and merciful.

Suzanne Ybarra is a regular contributor to the Woodburn Independent. She can be contacted at Ybarra.Suzanne@gmail.com. Anyone interested in submitting an editorial piece or letter is encouraged to do so. Contact Editor Justin Much at: jmuch@woodburnindependent.com.

Woodburn, OR
The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

