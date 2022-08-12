ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Capital Sun

Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say

The over 100-year-old Mackay Dam in Idaho’s Custer County needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay just downstream and the Idaho National Laboratory about 30 miles further, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues. Mackay Reservoir, owned […] The post Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CUSTER COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise

That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
CALDWELL, ID
kmvt

Blaine County among 4 Idaho counties receiving funds for better internet access

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Historically under-served communities in Blaine county will now be receiving funds for broadband internet access. Blaine county is one of 4 counties in Idaho to receive a portion of the $10.6 million allocated to the Midvale telephone company for the development of high-speed internet access. Officials say this will generate tons of resources for schools, hospitals, and technology for first responders.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature

This story was first published by Idaho Reports on Aug. 16, 2022. The Board of Examiners has approved a $321,224 payment to plaintiffs who sued the state over its process for changing gender markers on birth certificates. During its Tuesday meeting, the board sent the bill to the Legislature, rather than paying it immediately through […] The post Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Alt 95.7

Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho

Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho AG’s office takes responsibility for calculations error in Quality Education Act initiative

Officials with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office are taking responsibility for a typographical error in the inflation calculations mistakenly attributed to the Quality Education Act that will be on Idaho voters’ ballots in November. The inflation calculation error, which involved switching a numerator with a denominator, appeared to indicate that when inflation went up, the […] The post Idaho AG’s office takes responsibility for calculations error in Quality Education Act initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Average US gasoline price falls to $3.96 per gallon; Idaho at $4.70

In Idaho, gas is 9 cents less than last week and 47 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA Idaho, but it’s still above the national average at $4.70 per gallon. “Fuel demand increased last week from 8.5 to 9 million barrels per day, but that’s still more than 300,000 barrels per day less than a year ago,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a press release. “There’s a bit of a standoff right now. Falling prices are starting to pull some...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Idaho barley producers are feeling optimist this year

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Barley Producers are feeling optimistic this year, even though parts of the Gem State are still struggling with drought conditions. The USDA is estimating that this year’s barley crop could be one for the record books for producers. Rupert Farmer Mike Wilkins said...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

2 appointed to Serve Idaho

Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) alum, she currently works as a ...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rally promotes unity in North Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
