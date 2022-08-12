FORT LAUDERDALE – In Fort Lauderdale, police are trying to track down a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.Last month, a vehicle struck 74-year-old Willie Mae Gipson after she fell onto the street. She died from her injuries. Now, one of her children is calling for that driver to turn themselves in.Ronnie Gipson and his family buried their beloved mom over the weekend.On Monday, he shared that the driver involved in the hit-and-run had no love in their heart.Close to midnight on July 22, Ronnie says his mom was on her way back from feeding the homeless. Surveillance video...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO