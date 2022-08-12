Read full article on original website
Mei
3d ago
why would they put his whole address up there his family has nothing to do with this and now they are at risk of retaliation over something he did this is irresponsible journalism!!
Reply(1)
2
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
14-year-old accused of fatally stabbing man at party
Deputies say a 14-year-old boy stabbed a man in the chest then his parents kicked the victim on the ground.
NBC Miami
Teacher Accused of Killing Puppy in Pembroke Pines Is Out of Jail
A Fort Lauderdale teacher who’s accused of killing a puppy is out of jail, but is not back in the classroom. The Pine Ridge Educational Center website indicates Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. is under suspension. Gray, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with animal cruelty following the death of...
Click10.com
Video shows hit-and-run driver who injured boy in Broward, deputies say
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies released a surveillance video this week that they said shows a woman who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that injured a 2-year-old boy on Aug. 12 in Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman stopped to check on her burgundy...
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI, Florida — (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee...
Click10.com
Sources ID suspect killed in MDPD shootout; was pulled over by S. Fla. officer 1 week prior
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The man killed by Miami-Dade police officers in a Monday night shootout that left one officer critically wounded was a 32-year-old man last known to be living in Georgia, sources tell Local 10 News. The series of events that ended in Jeremy Willie Horton being...
Pembroke Pines Police: No Serial Killer Hunting Women
Pembroke Pines police say it's a hoax.
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed, Three Injured in Tamarac Crash
A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac Friday, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Colbert, 25, of Tamarac, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on Prospect Road around 9:37 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard. The Kia struck a Nissan Versa traveling west on West Commercial Boulevard, causing a T-bone-type collision, authorities said.
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
WATCH/GRAPHIC: Car Hits Woman Who Fell In Fort Lauderdale Street
Police detectives need help finding the hit and run driver.
I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest
Kodak Black wants what is his. He is demanding that police return his vehicle and cash seized in a recent arrest in Florida. The post I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
tamaractalk.com
Lauderhill Woman Shot; Dies After Driving Herself to Broward Health North
A Lauderhill woman was shot early Sunday and died after driving herself to Broward Health North hospital, authorities said. Investigators believe Anaysha Donjoie, 20, was shot somewhere in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives on Monday were still working to determine where and how Donjoie was struck by gunfire, as well as who shot her.
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Family says hit-and-run driver has no love in their heart after leaving 74-year-old to die
FORT LAUDERDALE – In Fort Lauderdale, police are trying to track down a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.Last month, a vehicle struck 74-year-old Willie Mae Gipson after she fell onto the street. She died from her injuries. Now, one of her children is calling for that driver to turn themselves in.Ronnie Gipson and his family buried their beloved mom over the weekend.On Monday, he shared that the driver involved in the hit-and-run had no love in their heart.Close to midnight on July 22, Ronnie says his mom was on her way back from feeding the homeless. Surveillance video...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Ring Video Captures Him Trying to Break Into Homes, Cars in Homestead
A man was arrested after RIng camera footage showed him trying to break into homes and cars in a Homestead neighborhood, according to a news release from Homestead Police. Detectives arrested 18-year-old Omaris James Walton after he was seen approaching the front door of a residence in Homestead while holding a firearm, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
Miami New Times
WATCH: The Case of the Miami PD Parking Machine Puncher
Around 4 a.m. on August 28, 2021, an off-duty, inebriated Miami Police Department (MPD) sergeant arrived at a Hampton Inn following a night on the town and was attempting to pay for parking inside the hotel lobby when he ran into a problem: The automated parking machine was glitching. Accompanied...
NBC Miami
Broward Deputy Involved in Teen's 2019 Rough Arrest Speaks Out
Broward Sheriff’s Sergeant Gregory LaCerra became a household name in South Florida after he and deputy Christopher Krickovich were charged with battery on then-15-year-old Delucca Rolle during a 2019 rough arrest caught on video. Cellphone video that went viral showed LaCerra pepper spraying the teen and Krickovich forcing his...
