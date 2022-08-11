ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatherly

This Map Shows The States With The Best — And Worst — Early Childhood Education Programs

Where parents live can have a major effect on how much access they have to quality early childhood education programs, how affordable they are, and how much they offer to the young, growing minds of children. There’s no question that pandemic disruptions to early childhood education and daycare programs have led to industry-wide issues — and for parents who are trying to navigate a patchwork of programs, the stress can be intense.
Upworthy

Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC

A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Chalkbeat

How private schools are spending COVID relief cash

The same mental health crisis plaguing Michigan’s public schools is also plaguing its private schools. Many teenagers attending Michigan Lutheran Seminary, a private high school in Saginaw, have struggled with anxiety and depression, because their normal school routines were disrupted for months at a time, just as in public schools. Some acted out when they returned to the private school’s campus, said David Koehler, dean of students. After a schoolwide screening, officials found...
The 74

Feds Urge Schools to ‘Redouble’ Efforts to Keep Students with Disabilities in Class

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. Schools should “redouble” their efforts to keep students with disabilities from being removed from the classroom for behavior problems and modify their discipline policies to avoid discrimination, according to new U.S. Department of Education discipline guidance released Tuesday.
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections

The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
deseret.com

Why is there a teacher shortage?

School is back in session soon and wading through the news about the teacher shortage can be difficult. Here’s a quick summary of what’s been said about the teacher shortage. Is there a teacher shortage?. Some researchers say there is not. Some researchers like Heather Schwartz have suggested...
Washington Examiner

The education establishment is holding our students hostage. Here's how to free them

This fall, more students than ever before in America's history will begin a new school year at a school of their own choosing. It’s a milestone to celebrate. These students will learn and grow in a wide array of schools, with a wide array of adjectives that describe them — charter, micro, public, home, virtual, private, magnet, and religious, to name a few.
NBC News

Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says

During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
ABC News

How schools are trying to address the national teacher shortage

Back-to-school season is in full swing -- and running up against the ongoing national teacher shortage. In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, estimated that by 2024, the U.S. would need more than 300,000 teachers to fill the demand for educators nationwide. Several factors have worsened the...
AOL Corp

California schools would put parents on notice about safe gun storage at home under new bill

According to California lawmakers, preventing school-based gun violence starts in the home. While it is a crime for families with youth to improperly store firearms, parents and guardians aren’t always aware of that fact. In an effort to curb gun violence in schools, the state Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would require schools to inform families of the state’s firearm storage laws. SB 452, introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, would charge the state with developing templates for these communications.
Washington Examiner

Empowering families in education

It has become clear over the past several months that the U.S. public education system is a failure. Reading and mathematics scores in K-12 schools were falling even before the COVID pandemic began, but the learning loss students have suffered as a result of school closures has set them back years. It’s estimated that 40% of elementary school students are below grade level in both reading and mathematics. More than 70% of public schools have reported chronic absenteeism among their students, and nearly 90% said their students’ social and emotional development has been stunted significantly.
Axios

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
