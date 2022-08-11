Read full article on original website
This Map Shows The States With The Best — And Worst — Early Childhood Education Programs
Where parents live can have a major effect on how much access they have to quality early childhood education programs, how affordable they are, and how much they offer to the young, growing minds of children. There’s no question that pandemic disruptions to early childhood education and daycare programs have led to industry-wide issues — and for parents who are trying to navigate a patchwork of programs, the stress can be intense.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Mom who moved from NYC over vaccine mandates slams teachers' unions: 'Playing chess with kids' lives'
After a report showed Biden's Department of Education is linked to teachers' unions, a single mother who left New York City blasted officials for "playing chess" with the lives of kids. "It looks like the money is not going to the teachers nor the students here in the public school...
Washington Examiner
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
The Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance, released last month, is a radical and almost certainly unconstitutional distortion of the original statute — one that threatens free speech, due process, women’s rights, and even parental rights. It even threatens schools’ ability to provide for and feed students in need.
Upworthy
Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC
A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
How private schools are spending COVID relief cash
The same mental health crisis plaguing Michigan’s public schools is also plaguing its private schools. Many teenagers attending Michigan Lutheran Seminary, a private high school in Saginaw, have struggled with anxiety and depression, because their normal school routines were disrupted for months at a time, just as in public schools. Some acted out when they returned to the private school’s campus, said David Koehler, dean of students. After a schoolwide screening, officials found...
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
Feds Urge Schools to ‘Redouble’ Efforts to Keep Students with Disabilities in Class
Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. Schools should “redouble” their efforts to keep students with disabilities from being removed from the classroom for behavior problems and modify their discipline policies to avoid discrimination, according to new U.S. Department of Education discipline guidance released Tuesday.
Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections
The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
deseret.com
Why is there a teacher shortage?
School is back in session soon and wading through the news about the teacher shortage can be difficult. Here’s a quick summary of what’s been said about the teacher shortage. Is there a teacher shortage?. Some researchers say there is not. Some researchers like Heather Schwartz have suggested...
Bob Woodson on California's woke kindergarten lessons: 'This is the greatest outrage'
Woodson Center President Bob Woodson argued Wednesday that race-based admissions and woke curriculums that lower standards for Black Americans are an "internal assault on the self-esteem of Black people." "This is the greatest outrage," Woodson told "Fox & Friends." Woodson reacted to news that a California school district is paying...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
BET
Florida Teacher Quits After Posters Of Black Leaders Were Seized By School District Employee
A Florida teacher said he quit his new job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after a school district employee allegedly removed pictures of Black leaders from his bulletin board. Michael James, 61, told the Pensacola News Journal that the images included depictions of Martin...
Washington Examiner
The education establishment is holding our students hostage. Here's how to free them
This fall, more students than ever before in America's history will begin a new school year at a school of their own choosing. It’s a milestone to celebrate. These students will learn and grow in a wide array of schools, with a wide array of adjectives that describe them — charter, micro, public, home, virtual, private, magnet, and religious, to name a few.
Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says
During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
ABC News
How schools are trying to address the national teacher shortage
Back-to-school season is in full swing -- and running up against the ongoing national teacher shortage. In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, estimated that by 2024, the U.S. would need more than 300,000 teachers to fill the demand for educators nationwide. Several factors have worsened the...
AOL Corp
California schools would put parents on notice about safe gun storage at home under new bill
According to California lawmakers, preventing school-based gun violence starts in the home. While it is a crime for families with youth to improperly store firearms, parents and guardians aren’t always aware of that fact. In an effort to curb gun violence in schools, the state Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would require schools to inform families of the state’s firearm storage laws. SB 452, introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, would charge the state with developing templates for these communications.
Republicans Blame Us for Violent Crime—While Blocking Our Efforts to Fight It | Opinion
Mayors are stepping up to fight back and take action. But we need our counterparts to stop making things worse.
Washington Examiner
Empowering families in education
It has become clear over the past several months that the U.S. public education system is a failure. Reading and mathematics scores in K-12 schools were falling even before the COVID pandemic began, but the learning loss students have suffered as a result of school closures has set them back years. It’s estimated that 40% of elementary school students are below grade level in both reading and mathematics. More than 70% of public schools have reported chronic absenteeism among their students, and nearly 90% said their students’ social and emotional development has been stunted significantly.
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
