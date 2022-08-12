ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating If You Struggle With Visceral Fat

Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
purewow.com

Grapeseed Oil vs. Olive Oil: Which One Is Healthier (and Which One Should I Cook With)?

In case you missed it, not all cooking oil is created equal. When it comes to comparing the pros and cons of the various options, though, it can get quite complicated. Take grapeseed oil vs. olive oil, for example. Can they be used interchangeably? And is one better for you than the other? We did a little digging and got the full scoop on these two pantry staples—and the good news is that they’re both very good for you. Better still, our guide to grapeseed oil and olive oil will tell you everything you need to know about the health benefits and best uses for both.
Food Network

How to Cook Pasta

Here, how to start with a box of dried pasta and transform it into a dish worthy of your favorite Italian restaurant. If you're feeling ambitious, head over to this guide to see how to make pasta from scratch. How to Cook Dried Pasta, Step-by-Step. Step 1: Boil Water. Start...
MedicineNet.com

Cornstarch vs. Corn Flour: What's the Difference?

Cornstarch and corn flour are both made from corn but they differ in their nutrient profiles and uses. Learn about the differences between cornstarch and corn flour. Cornstarch is made from the starchy endosperm of corn kernels. It is processed by removing the protein and fiber from the corn kernel. It is white and has the consistency of fine powder.
The Daily South

Soup Beans Are a Beloved Appalachian Staple

For people raised in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, perhaps no meal is more comforting and satisfying, or less expensive and fussy, than a big pot of pintos cooked in the style known as soup beans. Soup beans are not soup, but these slowly simmered beans are soupy, bathed in a...
