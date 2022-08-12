In case you missed it, not all cooking oil is created equal. When it comes to comparing the pros and cons of the various options, though, it can get quite complicated. Take grapeseed oil vs. olive oil, for example. Can they be used interchangeably? And is one better for you than the other? We did a little digging and got the full scoop on these two pantry staples—and the good news is that they’re both very good for you. Better still, our guide to grapeseed oil and olive oil will tell you everything you need to know about the health benefits and best uses for both.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO