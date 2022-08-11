ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua Institution Announces Updated Security Measures

Has announced updated security policies for those visiting or working on the grounds for the remainder of the season. New York State Police Superintendant Kevin Bruen said there will be an increased presence of State Police on the Institution’s grounds, “We’re going to do it in conjunction with the County Sheriff and in discussion with members of the Institution staff. Some of it you will see. Some of the commitment you will see will be in terms of uniformed troopers, troopers with K9s, and a lot of what will happen you won’t see. There’ll be investigators doing background work, threat assessments, and other sorts of things that we do.”
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments

A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
BUFFALO, NY
Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?

Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
BUFFALO, NY
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Adds Two More New York Franchises

Families in the Northeast may now enjoy two more Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts with the recent opening of locations near Binghamton and in Chautauqua County, New York. They are the eighth and ninth properties in the United States to begin operating under the Jellystone Park brand this year.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Officials React to Friday's Attack at Chautauqua Institution

Several officials at the local, state and federal levels reacted on Friday to the incident at Chautauqua Institution, where author Salman Rushdie was attacked on the Amphitheater stage right before he was scheduled to give a lecture. Rushdie was transported to a trauma center in Erie after he was apparently stabbed in the neck by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Statement from Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel on Stabbing of Salman Rushdie

MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie. The small tranquil community of the Chautauqua Institution has been shaken to its core by an act of violence, which has reverberated across Chautauqua County and Western New York. It is disappointing that we live in a society where we cannot listen to the differences of others, especially in a place like the Institution where thinkers and problem solvers from around the world come to share their stories.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

