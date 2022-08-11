Read full article on original website
Related
'I Got It': An Erie County Fair staple
Many Western New Yorkers come back time-and-time again for one staple at the Erie County Fair every year. That happens to be the “I Got It” tent, everyone’s favorite Bingo-themed game. Read more here:
“The pen will always prevail over the knife”: Hochul speaks on Rushdie attack
The institution was the location where "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while giving a lecture.
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua Institution Announces Updated Security Measures
Has announced updated security policies for those visiting or working on the grounds for the remainder of the season. New York State Police Superintendant Kevin Bruen said there will be an increased presence of State Police on the Institution’s grounds, “We’re going to do it in conjunction with the County Sheriff and in discussion with members of the Institution staff. Some of it you will see. Some of the commitment you will see will be in terms of uniformed troopers, troopers with K9s, and a lot of what will happen you won’t see. There’ll be investigators doing background work, threat assessments, and other sorts of things that we do.”
NewsChannel 36
Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fair housing settlement reached for 11 Erie County senior apartments
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A company that owns 11 senior apartment complexes in Erie County is being forced to pay out millions of dollars. The Clover Group was accused of ignoring federal disability standards under the Fair Housing Act and was sued by 12 fair housing organizations in six states.
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments
A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.
erienewsnow.com
Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?
Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, that within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.
drifttravel.com
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Adds Two More New York Franchises
Families in the Northeast may now enjoy two more Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts with the recent opening of locations near Binghamton and in Chautauqua County, New York. They are the eighth and ninth properties in the United States to begin operating under the Jellystone Park brand this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chautauquatoday.com
Officials React to Friday's Attack at Chautauqua Institution
Several officials at the local, state and federal levels reacted on Friday to the incident at Chautauqua Institution, where author Salman Rushdie was attacked on the Amphitheater stage right before he was scheduled to give a lecture. Rushdie was transported to a trauma center in Erie after he was apparently stabbed in the neck by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
Legendary Performer’s Last Show At Erie County Fair
This weekend was bittersweet at the Erie County Fair as one of the most beloved performers called it a career. This weekend was the last time Gary The Silent Clown was set to perform at the Erie County Fair. Gary The Silent Clown first performed at the Erie County Fair in 1989.
Witnesses react to attack of author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was being introduced before speaking at the Chautauqua Institution.
chqgov.com
Statement from Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel on Stabbing of Salman Rushdie
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie. The small tranquil community of the Chautauqua Institution has been shaken to its core by an act of violence, which has reverberated across Chautauqua County and Western New York. It is disappointing that we live in a society where we cannot listen to the differences of others, especially in a place like the Institution where thinkers and problem solvers from around the world come to share their stories.
Titusville Herald
Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie
MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has issued a statement in response to the stabbing of famed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution Friday morning. “On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie. The...
chqgov.com
Chautauqua County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event to Be Held Sept. 17
FALCONER, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF) Division of Solid Waste has announced a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chautauqua County DPF Building at 454 North Work St. in Falconer, N.Y.
West Seneca Police team up with animal advocates to create calendars
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue are excited to announce that the Police and Rescue Animal Calendar is now available for presale! Both animal rescue organizations joined with the West Seneca Police Department for a special photo shoot. Officers spent time with rescue dogs and cats and took […]
Comments / 0