Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try
Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people
We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
doniphanherald.com
Auditor questions the legality of $270,000 in History Nebraska fund transfers
The former head of History Nebraska diverted money intended to help the state agency deal with COVID losses into a private foundation, according to a state audit released Monday. In the report, Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek questioned the legality of the actions by Trevor Jones, who resigned as History...
News Channel Nebraska
‘Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign leads to national award
NEBRASKA -- Nebraska's tourism efforts are being awarded nationally. The Nebraska Tourism Commission was honored with the Mercury Award by the U.S. Travel Association at their annual event in Michigan last week. The state won the award for its "Nebraska...it's not for everyone..." campaign. This is the second time the...
1011now.com
Re-enacting history in Oak, Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Indian Raids of 1864 are remembered in a special way every four years in Oak, Nebraska. The most recent re-enactment happened on Aug. 6. Oak is a town filled with pioneer history. Oak’s main street sits directly on the Oregon Trail. There is Pony Express History in the area.
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
KETV.com
State audit raises 'red flag' on History Nebraska funds
A Nebraska state audit is raising red flags as to why hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for pandemic relief for state agency ended up in a newly formed private foundation. "It raised a lot of red flags in the intention of of where those funds were going and why...
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
1011now.com
Nebraska sees decline in agriculture due to crop prices and drought
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows an economic downturn for agriculture in Nebraska. Major crops like corn, beans and even alfalfa hay are seeing a decrease in production. A number of factors are at play; drought this summer hurt production yields and inflation means the crops cost a lot to plant. All of this adds up to economic stress for the drivers of a major sector of Nebraska’s economy.
News Channel Nebraska
Google Fiber announces it is coming to Nebraska
Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State. In a press release issued last week, Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states. Along with Nebraska, the service will be coming to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.
iheart.com
Grants Awarded To Train Upcoming Nebraska Workers
Two Nebraska companies will receive 2022 "Developing Youth Talent Initiative" grants in a program Governor Pete Ricketts says has impacted over 24,000 students do far. Grantees work with schools to engage middle school students in hands-on career exploration within high-demand fields like IT, manufacturing, engineering, agri-business, and healthcare. The two...
Former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law, probe says
The former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law in misdirecting $270,000 in funds forwarded to him to help cover losses in revenue caused by COVID-19.
klkntv.com
New York man found with 258 pounds of cocaine on I-80 in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A New York man was found with 258 pounds of cocaine on Interstate 80 near North Platte, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, a trooper pulled over an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander for a license plate violation near Hershey. During the stop,...
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
WOWT
Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations. From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.
News Channel Nebraska
Parts of Nebraska receiving early-week rain
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to some much-needed moisture on Monday, with more potentially on the way. Forecasters say up to an inch and a half of rain could fall in some parts of eastern Nebraska by Tuesday. While the rain is welcome, it will only be making a...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Property manager believes Lincoln rental costs will never come down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The cost of land and housing in Nebraska has been steadily increasing, making it more difficult for anyone to find an affordable place to live. “There’s a low supply, and with higher rents, it is making it more difficult for people,” said Lynn Fisher, president of Great Place Properties.
