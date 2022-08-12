ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte Post

Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try

Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people

We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Re-enacting history in Oak, Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Indian Raids of 1864 are remembered in a special way every four years in Oak, Nebraska. The most recent re-enactment happened on Aug. 6. Oak is a town filled with pioneer history. Oak’s main street sits directly on the Oregon Trail. There is Pony Express History in the area.
OAK, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State audit raises 'red flag' on History Nebraska funds

A Nebraska state audit is raising red flags as to why hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for pandemic relief for state agency ended up in a newly formed private foundation. "It raised a lot of red flags in the intention of of where those funds were going and why...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska sees decline in agriculture due to crop prices and drought

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows an economic downturn for agriculture in Nebraska. Major crops like corn, beans and even alfalfa hay are seeing a decrease in production. A number of factors are at play; drought this summer hurt production yields and inflation means the crops cost a lot to plant. All of this adds up to economic stress for the drivers of a major sector of Nebraska’s economy.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Google Fiber announces it is coming to Nebraska

Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State. In a press release issued last week, Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states. Along with Nebraska, the service will be coming to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Grants Awarded To Train Upcoming Nebraska Workers

Two Nebraska companies will receive 2022 "Developing Youth Talent Initiative" grants in a program Governor Pete Ricketts says has impacted over 24,000 students do far. Grantees work with schools to engage middle school students in hands-on career exploration within high-demand fields like IT, manufacturing, engineering, agri-business, and healthcare. The two...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations. From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Parts of Nebraska receiving early-week rain

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to some much-needed moisture on Monday, with more potentially on the way. Forecasters say up to an inch and a half of rain could fall in some parts of eastern Nebraska by Tuesday. While the rain is welcome, it will only be making a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com

Property manager believes Lincoln rental costs will never come down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The cost of land and housing in Nebraska has been steadily increasing, making it more difficult for anyone to find an affordable place to live. “There’s a low supply, and with higher rents, it is making it more difficult for people,” said Lynn Fisher, president of Great Place Properties.
LINCOLN, NE

