Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | Clareifi
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso
I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
El Paso Screening Of The Art of A Cowboy Was A Success
If the name Chris Hanna sounds familiar, he should. He was the director of the Tony Romo documentary, Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story, back in 2019 (which Steve Kaplowitz got to see an exclusive screening in Burlington, Wisconsin). Chris is also one of the founding members of ZGN Productions & the El Paso Media Fest.
Cute Cupcake Shop in San Eli Creates Gory Friday the 13th Cake
I am a sucker for a dessert. Especially when the dessert comes in the form of something spooky. Luckily, El Paso has very talented cake artists who love to create sinfully delicious treats. I recently stumbled upon a new cupcake shop in San Eli called Melti Shnacks & Knick Knacks.
Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso
Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries. The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso. DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Awardwinner Jamie […]
Popular All Female Mariachi ‘Flor De Toloache’ To Play In El Paso
The award-winning all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache, will perform in El Paso this fall. Latin Grammy winners, Flor De Toloache have extended their North American tour to include dates in Arizona, New Mexico, California, and Texas, which includes El Paso. The all-female powerhouse Mariachi group will perform in town...
Share Your Paranormal Stories For New ‘Haunted El Paso’ Series
As Halloween approaches, we are looking for your best paranormal stories from the borderland for the upcoming 2022 Haunted El Paso series. El Paso is undoubtedly one of the most haunted cities in America. Our new Haunted El Paso online series will focus on the stories and legends shared through generations across the borderland.
Get Ready to Sing Your Heart Out at Conan Gray’s El Paso Concert
It is always great to see a fellow Texan become a superstar. Not sure how Conan Gray really feels about Texas, but he did spend his teen years in Georgetown, Texas, according to an interview with Billboard.com. Gray writes some of the most heart-wrenching, catchy songs I've ever heard. It...
El Paso’s Finest Bootmaker Creates a Custom Pair For Sylvester Stallone
Rocketbuster Boots is, as every El Pasoan knows, one of the 915's finest bootmakers. It's no secret, in fact, Rocketbuster is well known across the world, and has some very famous clientele. Most recently, Rocketbuster got to design some custom made vintage boots for Rocky Balboa himself, Mr. Sylvester Stallone,...
Lantern Lit Haunted Bar Crawl Will Uncover Buried History of Downtown El Paso
Did you know grave yards used to dot the downtown area?. Lost El Paso Paranormal wants to spirit you away this Friday, August 19, on a cemetery-themed ghost walk that will uncover the buried history of Downtown El Paso. Downtown Burial Grounds: Haunted Bar Crawl. Over the many years of...
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
Some El Paso Regulars Terribly Sad About Erin’s Patio Bar Closing
There is a place some of us enjoyed gathering with friends for some good times. El Pasoans who wanted a fun place for some fun games, karaoke, drink specials, and the friendliest staff, went to Erin's Patio Bar. This past Saturday Erin's Patio Bar shared a heartbreaking announcement we're familiar...
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso
People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
El Pasoans Excited for a Spirit Halloween Opening Eastside Store
Westsiders certainly have it made with all the Spirit stores that are opening. There are three Spirit stores where you can start costume shopping ahead of time. You can see the list of Spirit shops that are available and convenient for people on the Westside. But after hearing about the several Halloween costume shops opening up around the Westside made other locals question something.
Would You Love to See Aaron Lewis Perform in El Paso Again?
Many years ago some El Pasoans were blessed with the presence of Aaron Lewis of Staind. If you ever got to see Staind in concert you're one hell of a lucky person. That is one band I would definitely love to see in concert in El Paso. Luckily I was able to see the next best thing to Staind which was Aaron Lewis and his acoustic set.
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
El Paso Artist Duo, Los Dos, In The Running For $10,000 Jarritos Grant
Everyone’s favorite Mexican soda, Jarritos, is hoping to spread the love to artists and creatives whose work impacts communities across the nation by awarding five artists with a $10,000 grant and an El Paso artist duo is in the running for the grant. El Paso artist duo, Los Dos,...
4 Frida Khalo Events El Paso Fans Will Love Starting This Weekend
Frida Khalo fans, don't miss two pop-up markets, sip and paint and stage opera dedicated to the Mexican artist across El Paso beginning this weekend. This month, El Paso Opera is hosting several events across town celebrating Frida Khalo, including a fun sip and paint, two vendor markets, and a stage opera.
¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip
A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
