El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso

I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Screening Of The Art of A Cowboy Was A Success

If the name Chris Hanna sounds familiar, he should. He was the director of the Tony Romo documentary, Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story, back in 2019 (which Steve Kaplowitz got to see an exclusive screening in Burlington, Wisconsin). Chris is also one of the founding members of ZGN Productions & the El Paso Media Fest.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso

Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
KTSM

Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries. The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso. DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Awardwinner Jamie […]
EL PASO, TX
Person
Robby Takac
93.1 KISS FM

Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso

People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoans Excited for a Spirit Halloween Opening Eastside Store

Westsiders certainly have it made with all the Spirit stores that are opening. There are three Spirit stores where you can start costume shopping ahead of time. You can see the list of Spirit shops that are available and convenient for people on the Westside. But after hearing about the several Halloween costume shops opening up around the Westside made other locals question something.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Would You Love to See Aaron Lewis Perform in El Paso Again?

Many years ago some El Pasoans were blessed with the presence of Aaron Lewis of Staind. If you ever got to see Staind in concert you're one hell of a lucky person. That is one band I would definitely love to see in concert in El Paso. Luckily I was able to see the next best thing to Staind which was Aaron Lewis and his acoustic set.
EL PASO, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
93.1 KISS FM

¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip

A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

