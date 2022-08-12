Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
City of Madison Wisconsin
Carts in Parks - Wingra Boats
Join Bloom Bake Shop this week for Wingra Boats Mornings on the Lake! Take an early morning paddle, walk or sit by the lake and enjoy some great breakfast too!. Carts in Parks: The City of Madison Carts in Parks program continues in 2022 and will be regularly featured at parks around Madison! Food carts are scheduled at a variety of parks and community events through the summer. Many of the food carts accept credit for payment, but not all. Please plan accordingly. The exact food cart(s) and the schedule are subject to change. Weather may impact or cancel vending activities.
City of Madison Wisconsin
District 13 Updates
The summer is winding down with unseasonably pleasant weather. Hope you are finding time to be outdoors before the busy fall season begins. On Monday, August 15, John Nolen Drive will see a section of roadway, from North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street, reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph as part of the 2022 roadway improvements for the Vision Zero Initiative. Learn more here, including the additional streets scheduled for speed limit reductions in 2022.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Parks Alive | Movies with Madison Parks - Brother Bear
Parks Alive is a collaborative effort across multiple City departments and involves many community-based stakeholders and mobile resources. Parks Alive is a great opportunity for residents to come out to local parks, build community, strengthen relationships, and have fun!. Grab a blanket or bring a lawn chair and enjoy the...
captimes.com
The bumpy road to electric buses in Madison
In the summer of 2020, Madison’s first electric buses arrived in the city thanks to a $1.3 million grant from the federal government. Madison Metro Transit was one of 50 agencies to receive a share of the funds from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No-Emission $55 million grant, leading the way in not only the state but the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Madison metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
City of Madison Wisconsin
Office Hours and Other Highlights for the Week of August 15, 2022
I will be hosting office hours on Tuesday (August 16th) from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. I will be using Zoom (with video): REGISTER. Please use the registration above to get the Zoom link. When you register, you'll also get an e-mail reminder on the day of Office Hours. You can register in advance or the day of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Dead After Fire In Mineral Point, WI
A women was found dead following a fire at an apartment building Saturday (8/13) in Mineral Point. A press release from Iowa County Emergency Management states that Mineral Point firefighters, police, and emergency medical services responded to 719 Fair Street, and arrived at around 3:30pm to find the remnants of a fire in one of the units. The apartment unit’s sprinkler system deployed and the fire was extinguished. Some surrounding units were damaged by water, leaving one person displaced. The one-story apartment building is a home to older adults. The apartment’s occupant was found dead in their bed. Officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire. Officials evacuated the building. No other apartments had fire damage, though a number did have water damage. The fire is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased person will not be released until family has been notified. More details to come as this story progresses.
City of Madison Wisconsin
City Meeting Schedule: Week of August 15, 2022
During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Madison Common Council and certain boards, commissions, and committees continue to meet to discuss and take action on City business, however to protect our community, many are meeting virtually or in hybrid format. The City Weekly Meeting Schedule is a quick way to access an agenda and time of a meeting. You can subscribe to receive Meeting Schedule and Updates emails. Check the schedule periodically during the week since meetings can be added or canceled, or contact the City's Clerk office at (608) 266-4601 to confirm a meeting.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Local ice cream shop looking to grow its team
MADISON, Wis. — A top southern Wisconsin ice cream company has some sweet career openings. Representatives with the Madison-based Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream said they are looking for individuals to join their plant distribution and production team, sales-side and also a handful of "flavor ambassadors," the in-store associates who scoop your ice cream and dish out big smiles.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Food trucks, Ice Cream Social, and Block Party! - D15 Update 8/15/22
On Monday, the Transportation Policy & Planning Board will receive an update on the city's Complete & Green Streets initiative. You can see a copy of the presentation here and meeting details here. 3rd Wednesday Food Trucks on the Triangle at 3565 Tulane Ave. Wednesday on the Common Grace Triangle,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
UW fraternity house burglarized over break
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
nbc15.com
MPD discovers broken paintballs after woman heard someone yell they’d been shot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers found broken paintballs late Monday night after a caller reported hearing someone yell they’d been shot in a parking lot near their apartment. According to police, officers were sent to investigate the shots fired incident at the apartment complex along the...
Man wanted in burglary, string of Madison retail thefts
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said is linked to a burglary and multiple retail thefts. Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, is accused of stealing from the Home Depot in the 4500 block of Verona Road last month. Police said he is wanted in connection to multiple retail thefts and has been seen taking power...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Meetings & Events
Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of August 15, 2022. The Common Council will not meet again until September 6, but many other committees meet this week, including the Landmarks Commission, Urban Design Commission, Board of Public Works and the Alcohol License Review Committee. To see the full list of City meetings scheduled for this week, please consult the City meeting schedule.
‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge
MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Police said the victim, who the Dane County Medical Examiner’s...
indreg.com
Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding
Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Movie at The Glen | Zoo
YARD GAMES: 4:00pm -- bag toss, football toss, sandbox, horseshoes, and more!. MOVIE DETAILS: Young Tom Hall (Art Parkinson) and his misfit friends fight to save "Buster" the baby elephant during the German air raid bombings of Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1941. Year Released: 2017. Rating: PG. Runtime: 1h 37m.
captimes.com
Cut the curds: Farmer John’s cheese ousted from Dane County Farmers’ Market
Fourth-generation dairy farmer John Dougherty has sold Farmer John’s cheese at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for over three decades. The popular Saturday morning market on Madison’s Capitol Square is one of Dougherty’s busiest; his fan-favorite cheese curds often draw a crowd. But for the last...
Comments / 0