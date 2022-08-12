ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

City of Madison Wisconsin

Carts in Parks - Wingra Boats

Join Bloom Bake Shop this week for Wingra Boats Mornings on the Lake! Take an early morning paddle, walk or sit by the lake and enjoy some great breakfast too!. Carts in Parks: The City of Madison Carts in Parks program continues in 2022 and will be regularly featured at parks around Madison! Food carts are scheduled at a variety of parks and community events through the summer. Many of the food carts accept credit for payment, but not all. Please plan accordingly. The exact food cart(s) and the schedule are subject to change. Weather may impact or cancel vending activities.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

District 13 Updates

The summer is winding down with unseasonably pleasant weather. Hope you are finding time to be outdoors before the busy fall season begins. On Monday, August 15, John Nolen Drive will see a section of roadway, from North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street, reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph as part of the 2022 roadway improvements for the Vision Zero Initiative. Learn more here, including the additional streets scheduled for speed limit reductions in 2022.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Parks Alive | Movies with Madison Parks - Brother Bear

Parks Alive is a collaborative effort across multiple City departments and involves many community-based stakeholders and mobile resources. Parks Alive is a great opportunity for residents to come out to local parks, build community, strengthen relationships, and have fun!. Grab a blanket or bring a lawn chair and enjoy the...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

The bumpy road to electric buses in Madison

In the summer of 2020, Madison’s first electric buses arrived in the city thanks to a $1.3 million grant from the federal government. Madison Metro Transit was one of 50 agencies to receive a share of the funds from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No-Emission $55 million grant, leading the way in not only the state but the country.
MADISON, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
nbc15.com

New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
VERONA, WI
97ZOK

Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees

Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
BELOIT, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Office Hours and Other Highlights for the Week of August 15, 2022

I will be hosting office hours on Tuesday (August 16th) from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. I will be using Zoom (with video): REGISTER. Please use the registration above to get the Zoom link. When you register, you'll also get an e-mail reminder on the day of Office Hours. You can register in advance or the day of.
MADISON, WI
Eagle 102.3

One Dead After Fire In Mineral Point, WI

A women was found dead following a fire at an apartment building Saturday (8/13) in Mineral Point. A press release from Iowa County Emergency Management states that Mineral Point firefighters, police, and emergency medical services responded to 719 Fair Street, and arrived at around 3:30pm to find the remnants of a fire in one of the units. The apartment unit’s sprinkler system deployed and the fire was extinguished. Some surrounding units were damaged by water, leaving one person displaced. The one-story apartment building is a home to older adults. The apartment’s occupant was found dead in their bed. Officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire. Officials evacuated the building. No other apartments had fire damage, though a number did have water damage. The fire is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased person will not be released until family has been notified. More details to come as this story progresses.
MINERAL POINT, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

City Meeting Schedule: Week of August 15, 2022

During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Madison Common Council and certain boards, commissions, and committees continue to meet to discuss and take action on City business, however to protect our community, many are meeting virtually or in hybrid format. The City Weekly Meeting Schedule is a quick way to access an agenda and time of a meeting. You can subscribe to receive Meeting Schedule and Updates emails. Check the schedule periodically during the week since meetings can be added or canceled, or contact the City's Clerk office at (608) 266-4601 to confirm a meeting.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Local ice cream shop looking to grow its team

MADISON, Wis. — A top southern Wisconsin ice cream company has some sweet career openings. Representatives with the Madison-based Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream said they are looking for individuals to join their plant distribution and production team, sales-side and also a handful of "flavor ambassadors," the in-store associates who scoop your ice cream and dish out big smiles.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Food trucks, Ice Cream Social, and Block Party! - D15 Update 8/15/22

On Monday, the Transportation Policy & Planning Board will receive an update on the city's Complete & Green Streets initiative. You can see a copy of the presentation here and meeting details here. 3rd Wednesday Food Trucks on the Triangle at 3565 Tulane Ave. Wednesday on the Common Grace Triangle,...
MADISON, WI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
nbc15.com

UW fraternity house burglarized over break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Meetings & Events

Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of August 15, 2022. The Common Council will not meet again until September 6, but many other committees meet this week, including the Landmarks Commission, Urban Design Commission, Board of Public Works and the Alcohol License Review Committee. To see the full list of City meetings scheduled for this week, please consult the City meeting schedule.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge

MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Police said the victim, who the Dane County Medical Examiner’s...
MADISON, WI
indreg.com

Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding

Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
BRODHEAD, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Movie at The Glen | Zoo

YARD GAMES: 4:00pm -- bag toss, football toss, sandbox, horseshoes, and more!. MOVIE DETAILS: Young Tom Hall (Art Parkinson) and his misfit friends fight to save "Buster" the baby elephant during the German air raid bombings of Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1941. Year Released: 2017. Rating: PG. Runtime: 1h 37m.
MADISON, WI

