INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — WTAJ TV is reporting… Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano continues to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewart Airport and touched on several hot button topics like abortion, inflation, and energy production. “I’ll ask you to go to the Supreme Court’s ruling on that issue, Roe v. Wade,” Mastriano said, “And on the third paragraph of the first page, you only have to read that far, it says the matter of life is now back with the people and the people’s representatives for decision.” Mastriano said the importance of the Supreme Court’s decision can’t be overlooked as states now have the power to make their own laws regarding abortion.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO