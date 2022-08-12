PA media and Liberal owners are terrified of the unconditional support of any and everything Conservative. You can count on NAZI flags in the crowd and numerous planted displays for media to spin into a right wing theme of us on war footing. Years of this hired nonsense has Independents like me to change channels. RED WAVE nationwide.
Rules?? When did he start making RULES in PA. Send him back to FL and make them deal with him. If you let him in he and the Slug Doug will make 2000 rules for PA. 😱😱😱😱
To the professor at Duquesne. We don't live in a democracy. The United States of America is a Constitutional Republic.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Proposed bill would open Pennsylvania primaries to Independent voters
Candidate Doug Mastriano Makes Indiana Co. Campaign Stop
Rudy Giuliani is the target of a Georgia election probe, his lawyers are told
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House Democrats are bracing for a rough midterm. But not all of the polls are bleak: A Pennsylvania survey has Matt Cartwright leading in a Trump district.
Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter’ the FBI after they searched Trump’s estate
Pa. Sen. and governor candidate Doug Mastriano dials back military imagery on social media
Roe’s reversal puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania
RELATED PEOPLE
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
It’s far too easy to be labeled a child abuser in Pennsylvania, lawsuit claims
Pa. U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returns to campaign stage months after stroke
City of Asylum Pittsburgh co-founder responds to violent attacks
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrat John Fetterman plans ‘raw’ remarks in return to Pennsylvania’s US Senate race
Is progress being made in processing unemployment claims?
Pa. works to tackle unemployment compensation problems. Advocates want the job done right.
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
Governor Wolf Calls on Legislature to Approve $2,000 Stimulus Checks for Pennsylvanians
"RADical Days" begin September 9
WITF
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 32