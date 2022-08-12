ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 32

Myself ME
3d ago

PA media and Liberal owners are terrified of the unconditional support of any and everything Conservative. You can count on NAZI flags in the crowd and numerous planted displays for media to spin into a right wing theme of us on war footing. Years of this hired nonsense has Independents like me to change channels. RED WAVE nationwide.

Reply(4)
10
mlyn
3d ago

Rules?? When did he start making RULES in PA. Send him back to FL and make them deal with him. If you let him in he and the Slug Doug will make 2000 rules for PA. 😱😱😱😱

Reply(1)
6
Boo Hoo
4d ago

To the professor at Duquesne. We don't live in a democracy. The United States of America is a Constitutional Republic.

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Candidate Doug Mastriano Makes Indiana Co. Campaign Stop

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — WTAJ TV is reporting… Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano continues to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewart Airport and touched on several hot button topics like abortion, inflation, and energy production. “I’ll ask you to go to the Supreme Court’s ruling on that issue, Roe v. Wade,” Mastriano said, “And on the third paragraph of the first page, you only have to read that far, it says the matter of life is now back with the people and the people’s representatives for decision.” Mastriano said the importance of the Supreme Court’s decision can’t be overlooked as states now have the power to make their own laws regarding abortion.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WITF

Rudy Giuliani is the target of a Georgia election probe, his lawyers are told

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request. Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani’s lawyers said Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
POLITICO

House Democrats are bracing for a rough midterm. But not all of the polls are bleak: A Pennsylvania survey has Matt Cartwright leading in a Trump district.

Cartwright went on the air early this summer to try and inoculate his campaign from the coming fall ad onslaught. What's happening: A recent internal Democratic survey found Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) leading Republican Jim Bognet by 6 points, 52 percent to 46 percent, with just 1 percent undecided in Pennsylvania's northeastern 8th District. That’s a comforting margin for a Democrat running in a historically difficult midterm for the party in power — and in a seat that former President Donald Trump carried by 3 points.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter’ the FBI after they searched Trump’s estate

A Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter the FBI after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.  Adam Bies, 46, from Mercer County, allegedly took to the social platform Gab as user “BlankFocus,”  and said, “from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WITF

Pa. U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returns to campaign stage months after stroke

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returned to the campaign stage on Friday evening in Erie, accompanied by his wife Gisele and the AC/DC rock anthem “Back in Black.” After a stroke that sidelined him from public appearances for months, he broke that silence with a speech that lasted less than a quarter-hour and largely restated familiar tropes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

City of Asylum Pittsburgh co-founder responds to violent attacks

PITTSBURGH — Henry Reese is badly bruised on the right side of his face, including his eye, followingthe stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday. Reese was serving as moderator during a public event when a man ran onto the stage and began stabbing Rushdie.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Ethics#Conservative Media#Republican#Turning Point Action
WITF

Democrat John Fetterman plans ‘raw’ remarks in return to Pennsylvania’s US Senate race

The contest offers Democrats perhaps their best pickup opportunity nationally as the two parties battle for Senate control in the November midterm elections. Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Is progress being made in processing unemployment claims?

An area woman recently lost her job as her employer explained “they wanted to go in another direction.” She reached out to the state to determine whether she qualified for unemployment compensation and she kept track of her communications. The woman called 211 times the first day, finally got through and was on hold for two hours. She talked with someone for 15 minutes. That person made a mistake and the woman had to call back the next day. She made 60 calls before getting through only to be on hold for a long time again, but did eventually get to talk with someone. It’s yet to be determined whether she’ll get unemployment compensation or not.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

The incident comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats. A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WITF

Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes

The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

"RADical Days" begin September 9

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy