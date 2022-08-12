ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, August 12. Jeanmarc Matte, 48, Texarkana, public intoxication and obstruction of government property. Saturday, August 13. Jazznada...
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Two Men Charged After Defrauding Hospice Patient

An Arkadelphia and a Hope man have been charged after they allegedly stripped a hospice patient’s home of its contents. According to an affidavit filed by Clark County Sheriff’s Investigator Russell Ursery, he was contacted by a representative of a Shiloh Road resident who told him that two men had removed numerous items from the residence after the homeowner went into hospice care.
HOPE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Curtis, AR
City
Magnolia, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
County
Nevada County, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
hopeprescott.com

HPD cracking down on drunk drivers through Labor Day

HOPE – Hope Police Department law enforcement officers will step-up patrols through the remainder of the summer and during the upcoming Labor Day holiday that ends on September 5. Drivers should always remember, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Statistical reports from NHTSA indicate 11,654 people were killed in...
HOPE, AR
inforney.com

Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Property Crime#Nevada County Sheriff#Columbia
magnoliareporter.com

Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect

MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
SPRINGHILL, LA
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 takes big jump in new Union County cases

Active cases of COVID-19 rose by 43 in Union County on Sunday, and there were new active cases in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
UNION COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
magnoliareporter.com

Docket out for Thursday criminal court session

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 12, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zachery James Crawford, 29, of Waldo and Journey Lynn Wright, 26, of Waldo, August 12. Patrick Bernard Brown, 53,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy