KTBS
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
magnoliareporter.com
Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County). Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection. A northbound...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, August 12. Jeanmarc Matte, 48, Texarkana, public intoxication and obstruction of government property. Saturday, August 13. Jazznada...
hopeprescott.com
Two Men Charged After Defrauding Hospice Patient
An Arkadelphia and a Hope man have been charged after they allegedly stripped a hospice patient’s home of its contents. According to an affidavit filed by Clark County Sheriff’s Investigator Russell Ursery, he was contacted by a representative of a Shiloh Road resident who told him that two men had removed numerous items from the residence after the homeowner went into hospice care.
hopeprescott.com
HPD cracking down on drunk drivers through Labor Day
HOPE – Hope Police Department law enforcement officers will step-up patrols through the remainder of the summer and during the upcoming Labor Day holiday that ends on September 5. Drivers should always remember, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Statistical reports from NHTSA indicate 11,654 people were killed in...
inforney.com
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
KSLA
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
Police say they have arrested a homeless man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside his Texarkana, Arkansas home Monday morning.
txktoday.com
Bowie County Jury Gives Life To Man Who Dragged Girlfriend Under Car
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man who abused his girlfriend in 2020 and who has been convicted of previous domestic violence assaults was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison by a jury in Bowie County. Carlos Romeo Craig, 37, was found guilty by the jury of aggravated assault with a deadly...
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 takes big jump in new Union County cases
Active cases of COVID-19 rose by 43 in Union County on Sunday, and there were new active cases in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
El Dorado Service League to have free back-to-school haircuts and styles for all Union County students
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 21, 2022, the El Dorado Service League will have free back-to-school haircuts and styles for all Union County students. The event will be from 1 PM to 5 PM at Tac House located at 1101 North West Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. There will also be snow cones […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU to restrict College Drive to one-lane between Summerhill, Texas Blvd. Aug. 16
TEXARKANA — Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they will be working on College Drive between Summerhill Road and Texas Blvd. on Aug. 16. Service in the area will not be affected, according to TWU. Traffic will be restricted to one lane starting at 8:00 a.m. in order to...
magnoliareporter.com
Docket out for Thursday criminal court session
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at...
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 12, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zachery James Crawford, 29, of Waldo and Journey Lynn Wright, 26, of Waldo, August 12. Patrick Bernard Brown, 53,...
KSLA
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
El Dorado father speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence
UNION COUNTY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–A South Arkansas family is grieving the tragic loss of two sons that were shot and killed on account of gun violence. “Me and my family, and my mother, are basically heartbroken. This is the second son we have lost to the streets of el dorado. As of now, I’m helping out with […]
