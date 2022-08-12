ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

GTA-GCS Transit Partnership Returns for 2022-2023 School Year

Greensboro, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Greensboro Transit Agency will again partner with Guilford County Schools students during the 2022-2023 school year. As a follow-up to the successful launch earlier this year addressing a school bus operator shortage, free access will be available for all GCS students with a focus on high school students attending Dudley, Grimsley, Page, and Smith High Schools and the Academy at Smith. Students who live or attend school along GTA’s 19 daily routes can use the system as an additional school attendance option for attending classes or after-school activities.

Guilford County Schools is providing enhanced support for the transit services with an upgrade of the students’ “One Card” to ensure compatibility with GTA’s UMO fare payment system. Digital reading of the cards will allow GTA to provide ridership reports to GCS broken down by routes, stops and assigned schools. Mirroring the previous agreement, GCS will provide reimbursement for the rides taken by GCS students during school days at the student rate of .75 cents per trip and maximizing at $1.50 per day per student.

To provide students and their parents an introduction to the public transportation system, GTA is hosting two "Get 2 Know GTA" events on Sunday, August 14 and 21 from 2-3 pm at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, 236 East Washington St., in the customer service area. Following discussions and demonstrations on using GTA and a tour of a GTA transit bus, Greensboro Transit Advisory Commission members and staff will conduct a free ride-along on the routes serving the four high schools. Additional transit information for Guilford County Schools students and parents can be found at ridegta.com

