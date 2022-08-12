Read full article on original website
INSIGHT: The fun's just starting for Harvick
Kevin Harvick will tell you that his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team is boring. Now with back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins in his pocket, the door has opened for Harvick to capitalize on some of his best racetracks and be even more of a threat in the playoffs. But that’s...
Operation Motorsport with Skip Barber Racing enters pair of Honda Civic Type-R in 2022 Race of Remembrance
Operation Motorsport will field a pair of a pair of Skip Barber Racing Honda Civic Type-Rs in the 2022 Race of Remembrance. Confirmation that the team will run a pair of Civics follows the earlier announcement of the Operation Motorsport’s plan to run two cars at the 12-hour event at Anglesey in Wales over the Veteran’s/Remembrance Day Weekend on November 11-13, as well as its partnership with Skip Barber Racing School.
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond
Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
INSIGHT: Why WWTR is make or break for some of IndyCar's title hopefuls
Who will lead the NTT IndyCar Series championship after Round 15 of 17 is complete, and will there be any surprises afterwards in the Drivers’ standings? Come on, this IndyCar in 2022 where crazy is the new normal and nothing makes sense. Every IndyCar race, barring the double-points Indianapolis...
Logano still buoyant after Richmond Cup win slipped away on cooling track
Joey Logano was on a Sunday drive at Richmond Raceway through much of the Federated Auto Parts 400 and looked much better than his sixth-place result. His No. 22 Team Penske team can’t control the weather, though. The 400-mile race started at 3:17 p.m. ET under sunny skies and ended after 6 p.m. with the lights on.
WYSA’s Summer Explosion Cup still popping
The Summer Explosion Cup has been a popular event since its inception a decade ago and Wilson Youth Soccer Association’s annual kickoff tournament continues to be a big draw in eastern North Carolina and beyond. The Summer Explosion Cup, which had 66 teams in its inaugural event in 2012, will pull in 59 teams, including 11 from WYSA, for the […] The post WYSA’s Summer Explosion Cup still popping first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Third place Richmond Cup finish marks a turning point for Buescher
Chris Buescher hasn’t always liked Richmond Raceway. The RFK Racing driver has said some unflattering things about the Virginia short track in the past, but the optimism Buescher suddenly felt about the place after the spring race not only carried over to a third-place finish Sunday, but the No. 17 team had a shot at winning.
Mortara wins Seoul Formula E finale as Vandoorne takes title
On a momentous day for Formula E that saw Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) win the 100th E-Prix of the world’s first electric motorsport world championship, Stoffel Vandoorne clinched the ABB Formula E World Championship drivers’ championship for himself and the teams’ crown Mercedes-EQ with a second-place finish on the temporary circuit in the South Korean capital of Seoul.
IndyCar adds extra practice session at WWTR to aid grip
The NTT IndyCar Series will run an extra session on Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway where a number of drivers will take to the 1.25-mile oval in an effort to work Firestone rubber into the second lane. The voluntary 30-minute session scheduled for 7-7:30 p.m. ET will take place...
NASCAR working to address recent spate of Next Gen fires
NASCAR is continuing to work on finding a solution to the rash of fires that have occurred in Next Gen cars in recent weeks. Chris Buescher’s RFK Racing Ford caught fire before his first pit stop at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he stayed in the car and returned to finish 10th. On that occasion the fire resulted from on-track body-to-body contact with Bubba Wallace, which crushed rocker box pieces on the No. 17 Ford and culminated in the door foam igniting. Team Penske driver Joey Logano ended his day at Indianapolis with his Ford on fire from what appeared to be the same issue.
Ricciardo struggles not affecting McLaren's car development - Seidl
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles this season have not had an impact on the team’s development because the Australian’s feedback is still consistent with that of teammate Lando Norris. Ricciardo has had a tough first part of 2022, scoring points on just four...
Haas looking to become more American-focused
Guenther Steiner believes Haas F1 can adopt a more American emphasis as interest in Formula 1 continues to grow in the United States. When Haas first entered F1 back in 2016 there was only one U.S. race on the calendar, and team owner Gene Haas’s priority was to use the sports reach to grow global awareness of Haas Automation. However, with 2023 set to feature three grands prix in America when Las Vegas joins existing races in Miami and Austin on the schedule, Steiner says the time is right to adjust those priorities.
Brown, Tasca, Coughlin, Gladstone victorious in Topeka NHRA Nationals
Three-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown enjoyed a monumental day at Heartland Motorsports Park, picking up his first win as a team owner with his memorable triumph on Sunday at the 33rd annual Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor. Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock)...
Harvick takes second straight Cup win at Richmond
Last Sunday at Michigan, Kevin Harvick broke a 65-race drought. Now the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford has a two-race winning streak. Chased by runner-up Christopher Bell and third-place finisher Chris Buescher over the closing laps, Harvick threaded his way through traffic to win Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway by 0.441s.
