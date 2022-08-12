Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
WSSU cheerleaders featured in Ciara's new 'Jump' music video
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The cheerleaders at Winston-Salem State are gaining attention. Members of the team were flown out to California to be featured in R&B singer Ciara's new "Jump" music video. The team's dance captain Destiny Martin says Ciara reached out to them via social media. They worked together...
NC A&T students gearing up for school year, heading back to campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggies are rolling in the Triad as they are getting ready to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Carloads of students and their families stormed the campus as they unpacked all of their things and prepared their dorms for the upcoming school year. Many...
tarheelblog.com
UNC set to host “HBCU Celebration Game” against Florida A&M in Week Zero
UNC football got a jump start on summer practice, as they are one of 16 teams that play their first game on Saturday, August 27, also known as “Week Zero.” The rest of the college football universe begins “Week One” on September 3. In honor of...
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
NC family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young man who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. “He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. Her son Logan died on August 11 at the age of ten. FOX8 has followed Logan’s […]
wunc.org
UNC Chapel Hill to memorialize Black man killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has announced it will create a permanent memorial to James Cates Jr. The 22-year-old Black man was killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz delivered the news of the Cates tribute to the campus community...
Mount Airy News
“Dopesick” author launching new book
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
Tickets for the 2022 N.C. State Fair are on sale now. Here’s what to know.
Get ready, NC — it’s almost State Fair time, and buying tickets in advance will save you a little money. We have details on how to buy, pricing & more.
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
theurbannews.com
Rev. Spearman’s NAACP Lawsuit Will Continue After His Death Says Attorney
By North Carolina law, the defamation portion of the late Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman’s lawsuit against National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and other NAACP members died with him recently, when his lifeless body was discovered near a huge pool of blood in his Guilford County home, according to his attorney.
Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away
As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.
dukebasketballreport.com
Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?
Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
President Biden appoints Reynolda House Executive Director to serve National Museum and Library Services Board
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — President Biden appointed the Executive Director of Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem to serve as a National Museum and Library Services Board member. Allison Perkins has held the title of executive director of the Reynolda House Museum of American Art for 16 years.
Greensboro church gifts students with free school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church jumped in to help parents in need. St. Paul’s Church is helping people struggling to pay for school supplies. Parents across the Triad have complained about the rising costs to het their kid’s needs covered. The church gave away backpacks and...
New Greensboro Dollar General opens
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Dollar General opened in Greensboro on Monday, according to a statement released by the company. The store is located at 5904 N. Church St. To commemorate the opening of the new Greensboro Dollar General, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school for students […]
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
