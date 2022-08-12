ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

WSSU cheerleaders featured in Ciara's new 'Jump' music video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The cheerleaders at Winston-Salem State are gaining attention. Members of the team were flown out to California to be featured in R&B singer Ciara's new "Jump" music video. The team's dance captain Destiny Martin says Ciara reached out to them via social media. They worked together...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?

Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

New Greensboro Dollar General opens

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Dollar General opened in Greensboro on Monday, according to a statement released by the company. The store is located at 5904 N. Church St. To commemorate the opening of the new Greensboro Dollar General, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school for students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

