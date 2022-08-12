ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

greensborowatchman.com

Homecoming service at Stewart UMC is August 28

Stewart United Methodist Church will have their annual Homecoming on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM. Dr. Corey Neill will be the guest speaker. Dr. Neill is a native of Moundville, Alabama. After graduating from Hale County High School, he attended Shelton State Community College and the University of Alabama. He ultimately obtained his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. Upon graduating from Chiropractic College, Dr. Neill and his wife, Jessica, moved back to Alabama and opened their own practice: Tuscaloosa Chiropractic. Their focus is on Pregnancy and Pediatric Care. In addition to running their practice, they also volunteer as youth pastors for Soma Church in Holt. Dr. Neill and his wife have 3 girls.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
greensborowatchman.com

Dorothy Lee Hunter

Dorothy Lee Hunter died July 30 at DCH Regional Medical Center at the age of 60. She was born June 18, 1962 to Catherine Lee and Issac Gooden. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age and later joined Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MSNBC

A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
92.9 WTUG

Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama

There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
greensborowatchman.com

GMS welcomes two new coaches/educators

Greensboro Middle School will welcome a new educator to its staff with Coach James Kendall Davis. A graduate of Catawba University in Salisbury, North Carolina, Davis is currently completing his M.B.A. at the University of North Alabama. Davis is a former scholar-athlete for Catawba University and University of North Alabama, where he played as quarterback for both schools.
GREENSBORO, AL
MSNBC

“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE

