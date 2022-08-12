Read full article on original website
Oil Rig Headed to Drill in South Africa's Litigious Waters
A rig hired by Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. and partners is headed for waters off South Africa, where a surge of legal moves to block fossil-fuel exploration has taken place. Community and environmental activists have blocked two seismic surveys through lawsuits since December, including one commissioned by Shell Plc. The groups have cited risks to marine life and criticized consultation processes.
BP Exiting Mexican Oil Assets
BP Plc is seeking to get rid of its oil assets in Mexico amid a shift in its business strategy toward renewable energy and a challenging political climate in the energy sector in the country. Since winning three exploration contracts in partnerships with France’s TotalEnergies SE, Equinor ASA, Qatar Petroleum...
ADNOC Awards $1.17B Deal For 13 Jack-Up Barges
ADNOC has awarded a $1.17B contract for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges to help expand its crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a $1.17 billion contract for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges to support the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.
Keppel Inks $2.9Bn Deal To Build P-80 FPSO For Petrobras
Keppel has won a tender from Petrobras for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the P-80 FPSO for about $2.9Bn. Keppel Offshore & Marine has won a tender from Brazilian state-oil firm Petrobras for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the P-80 FPSO for about $2.9 billion. The deal...
Equinor Proceeding With Large-Scale Hydrogen Project In UK
Equinor's Hydrogen to Humber Saltend production facility has successfully progressed through Phase 2 of the UK Government's cluster sequencing process. — Equinor’s Hydrogen to Humber Saltend production facility has successfully progressed through Phase 2 of the UK Government’s cluster sequencing process. The selected projects will now proceed...
Williams, PennEnergy To Market Low Emissions Next-Gen Gas
Williams and PennEnergy Resources have agreed to support the marketing and delivery of certified, low emissions next-gen natural gas. Williams and PennEnergy Resources, an EnCap Investments portfolio company in the Appalachian Basin, have agreed to support the marketing and delivery of certified, low emissions next-gen natural gas. The agreement includes...
Keppel Invests In German Offshore Wind Farm
Keppel Corporation has decided to acquire a 50.01 percent stake in a special purpose vehicle that owns 50 pct of the Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in Germany. — Keppel Corporation has decided to acquire a 50.01 percent stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that owns 50 percent of the Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in Germany.
McDermott Inks H2Perth Project Pre-FEED Deal From Woodside
McDermott International has been awarded a Pre-FEED contract from Woodside Energy for the proposed H2Perth project. U.S. giant engineering firm McDermott International has been awarded a pre-front-end engineering design (Pre-FEED) contract from Woodside Energy for the proposed H2Perth project. Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide pre-FEED services for a...
H2NorthEast Project Gets Government Approval To Move Forward
Kellas Midstream said the H2NorthEast development on Teesside is one of four low carbon hydrogen projects progressing to the next stage of the BEIS Phase-2 Cluster Sequencing Process. Kellas Midstream, the Aberdeen-based independent energy infrastructure company, has said that its H2NorthEast development on Teesside has been given the green light from Government to move forward and enter the due diligence stage of Cluster Sequencing.
Gazprom-Iran $40Bn Deal Faces Issues Over Corrosion And Sanctions
The $40Bn Iran–Russia deal for joint development of offshore fields in the Middle Eastern country could fall through due to corrosion issues. — Iran and Russia face significant challenges in their attempt to jointly develop offshore Iranian gas fields as sanctions against the two countries are likely to pose supply problems, according to Rystad Energy’s research.
Tamboran Cleared to Drill Maverick 1H Well
Tamboran Resources Limited is cleared to drill up to seven wells within the 100 percent owned and operated EP 136 permit after receiving approval of its Environmental Management Plan from the Northern Territory Government. The EMP is the final approval required for Tamboran to commence drilling of the Maverick 1H...
