Texas Could Set Wildfire Record
The state of Texas is on track to set a record for one of the worst fire seasons it has experienced, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Little to no amounts of rain, plus triple-digit temperatures, contributed to the current wildfire season, Fox 4 News reported. Adam Turner from...
Texas Woman Returns Home After Year in Hospital
A North Texas mother of three has been released from the hospital after battling COVID-related issues for over a year. Jazmin Kirkland spent 370 days in medical institutions undergoing a series of treatments to combat the illness she contracted while on a family vacation in August 2021. When Jazmin Kirkland...
Convicted Child Molester Chugs From Bottle During Verdict
A Texas man died after being found guilty of five counts of child sexual abuse on Thursday, August 11. According to his attorney’s statement on Friday, he downed a bottle of clear liquid in the courtroom after the verdict. “I looked over and noticed him drinking,” Leclair’s attorney, Mike...
North Texas’ Will Zalatoris Gets 1st PGA Win
Will Zalatoris, the 25-year-old DFW-native golfer, secured his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, knocking off Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. After several near wins, Zalatoris is no longer the highest-ranked golfer on the PGA Tour without a victory. Zalatoris was...
