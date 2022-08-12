Read full article on original website
Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio, says ex-president of NYSE
Bitcoin has become one of the most popular assets in the world, and a former president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) believes it should be a part of any portfolio. Former President of the New York Stock Exchange, Thomas Farley, revealed during an interview with CNBC Squawk Box that he believes Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Shiba Inu breaks out from an ascending triangle as price pumps
Shiba broke past a key resistance over the weekend. SHIB is gearing to go higher, but before then, a correction could occur. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was a top trending cryptocurrency on Monday. Momentum has been building for the cryptocurrency signaling increased buyer interest. The Monday jump takes SHIB above a key resistance as more investors circle.
Shiba Inu’s 30% surge causes a social media sensation: here’s where to buy SHIB
Shiba Inu has become a sensation on social media after registering a surge of about 30% over the weekend. The surge sent SHIB price to a high of $0.00001766 before retracing to its current price of $0.00001575. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was still bullish as analysts still...
Monero price breaks important resistance. Is XMR a buy?
Monero price soared to the highest point since June 11 of this year as investors cheered the latest network The XMR token rose to a high of $173, which was about 78% above its lowest level this month, giving it a market cap of over $3.1 billion. Why is XMR...
Bitcoin could top the $25k resistance level in the coming days
The cryptocurrency market is having a poor start to the week but could recover and rally higher over the next few days. The cryptocurrency market is currently trading in the red zone, starting this week in a poor fashion. The total market cap still stands above $1.1 trillion despite the...
Elon Musk tweets that he’s buying Manchester United: ‘Ur welcome’
Elon Musk has tweeted that he is buying Manchester United, telling his followers: “Ur welcome.”The Tesla and SpaceX tycoon has a history of joke announcements and claims about his business dealings that do not pan out, so it is unclear how serious he is.Shares in Manchester United are publicly traded on the stock market, but the American Glazer family reportedly retain a controlling share.The Glazers bought the storied football team in 2005 in a controversial £790m takeover, largely funded by debt that was loaded onto the club itself.Since then the team has struggled to match its former sporting glory, and...
