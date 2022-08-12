ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAGUARS CAP PRESEASON WITH 2-1 ROAD LOSS AT EIU

CHARLESTON, Ill. - The IUPUI women's soccer team capped its preseason slate on Sunday (Aug. 14), falling on the road at Eastern Illinois by a 2-1 score. Emma Antoine deposited IUPUI's lone score of the preseason with a tally in the game's 84th minute. EIU, playing its third exhibition match,...
CHARLESTON, IL

