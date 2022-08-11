PRINCETON, N.J. – Henry Hollingsworth '22 and Gus Rodriguez '22 were named to the 2022 USRowing World Rowing Championship roster, announced by the organization on Friday. Both Bears will compete with the United States Men's Four at the 2022 World Championships from September 18-25 in Prague, Czech Republic. Hollingsworth...

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO