NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
NHL
Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
NHL
SOCIAL BUZZ - 15.08.22
The 2022 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 16-19 in Penticton, BC. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Young Stars Classic is set for Sept. 16-19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC, with Flames prospects facing off against prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Gaudreau remains top 15 left wing option after signing, boosts Laine on No. 1 line. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Three questions facing Dallas Stars
Oettinger, Robertson contract status, adjusting without Klingberg among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Dallas Stars. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the Stars re-sign Jake...
NHL
Rollins trade to Black Hawks among those reaching milestone anniversary
Fischler recalls important deals made 70, 75, 80 years ago. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents a hat trick of unusual NHL trades, each celebrating a...
NHL
STAR OF THE SHOW
Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
NHL
Dallas Stars fantasy projections for 2022-23
Oettinger top 10 goalie; Robertson, Pavelski should thrive; Heiskanen breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Dallas Stars. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
On Tap: World Junior Championship quarterfinals set to begin
Ducks prospect McTavish dominating for Canada, Sharks forward Bordeleau leading U.S. among storylines. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The semifinals are Friday and the championship and third-place game are Saturday. On Tap for the quarterfinals. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN...
NHL
Canucks Announce Dr. Bill Regan Named Head Team Physician
…Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein also announced as new Team Physicians. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Dr. Bill Regan has been named Head Team Physician, while Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein have also joined the organization as Team Physicians.
NHL
Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche
Second-line center, Georgiev's potential as starter among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Colorado Avalanche. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who...
NHL
Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional
Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
NHL
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers
Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
NHL
Miro Heiskanen is ready to firmly place himself among the league's elite
Despite battling mono and looking tired at times last season, Heiskanen posted numbers that were pretty close to his career averages. He logged 24:53 in average time on ice and had 36 points in 70 games, or about a half point a game (which is what he's done in 275 career games). He was seventh in puck possession at 51.8 percent and was used in the most challenging situations by the coaching staff.
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Hauser, Hughes Each Contribute Assists on Sunday | WJC BLOG
Both Devils prospects were on the scoresheet with assists during Sunday's World Juniors group play. Up first was 2022 141st overall draft pick Petr Hauser and Czechia taking on Latvia. Although Latvia upset Czechia 5-2, Hauser picked up his first point of the tournament, a helper on Czechia's second goal....
NHL
Top prospects for Dallas Stars
Johnston, Stankoven, Bourque could make impact in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Five prospects advance to quarterfinals at WJC
MONTREAL -- All five Canadiens prospects participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship are heading to the quarterfinals. Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney (Canada), Oliver Kapanen and Petteri Nurmi (Finland), and Jan Mysak (Czechia) still have a shot at medaling in Edmonton. Here is the schedule for Wednesday's matchups...
NHL
Mailbag: Playoff hopes for Senators, Red Wings; Stars as Cup contender
Here is the Aug. 17 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Based on what they have done, who do you think is more likely to make the playoffs, the Senators or the Red Wings? -- @punmasterrifkin. That's...
NHL
Scheifele returns to Manitoba Open, excited to get new season started
WINNIPEG - When Mark Scheifele tees it up on Thursday at the 2022 PGA Tour Canada's CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, he'll be a much different player than he was the first time he competed on a sponsor's exemption in 2018. "I think I was a 10 handicap back...
