Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Bats come alive as Mariners cruise by Angels
Ty France had a two-run single, Adam Frazier contributed a two-run triple and Julio Rodriguez smacked a two-run homer to
Mariners break up perfect game bid in 6th, beat Angels 8-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Frazier broke up José Suárez’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Ty France had a tying two-run single in a three-run sixth for the Mariners, who have won five of seven after a pair of eventful victories at the Big A. Suárez (4-5), the Angels’ 24-year-old Venezuelan left-hander, retired Seattle’s first 16 batters and led 2-0 before Frazier’s one-out infield single in the sixth. The next three Mariners also singled, abruptly ending Suárez’s night. France, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburbs north of Angel Stadium, chased Suárez before Jesse Winker added a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off Jimmy Herget.
CBS Sports
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
Carpenter hits HR, Francona ejected as Tigers beat Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians saw their AL Central lead reduced to one game on Tuesday night. They also had a beef with the umpires during and after their 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. And catcher Austin Hedges was still steaming several hours later about a call in the first inning that helped Detroit take a 3-0 lead.
League-leading LAFC sneak past 10-man D.C. United
D.C. United defender Steven Birnbaum’s dismissal for a second yellow card changed the complexion of the Tuesday match at Los
