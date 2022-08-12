ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 15

On August 15 at 3:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 15 at 3:10 PM ET. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes...
CLEVELAND, OH
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: August...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Oakland, CA
Sports
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#Watch Oakland Athletics#Houston Astros Live#The Houston Astros#The Oakland Athletics#At T Sportsnet Southwest#Hulu Live Tv#Mlb Tv#The Yearly Package#The Monthly Package#The Single Team Package
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on August 16

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On August 16 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: August 16 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Mariners break up perfect game bid in 6th, beat Angels 8-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Frazier broke up José Suárez’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Ty France had a tying two-run single in a three-run sixth for the Mariners, who have won five of seven after a pair of eventful victories at the Big A. Suárez (4-5), the Angels’ 24-year-old Venezuelan left-hander, retired Seattle’s first 16 batters and led 2-0 before Frazier’s one-out infield single in the sixth. The next three Mariners also singled, abruptly ending Suárez’s night. France, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburbs north of Angel Stadium, chased Suárez before Jesse Winker added a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off Jimmy Herget.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco

Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Carpenter hits HR, Francona ejected as Tigers beat Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians saw their AL Central lead reduced to one game on Tuesday night. They also had a beef with the umpires during and after their 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. And catcher Austin Hedges was still steaming several hours later about a call in the first inning that helped Detroit take a 3-0 lead.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy