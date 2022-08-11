ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Colts photo is going viral for the most hilarious reason

NFL Fans got hungry watching the Indianapolis Colts take on the Buffalo Bills and decided to take action by ordering some potatoes and condiments. The Indianapolis Colts are playing the Buffalo Bills in the preseason and have likely sampled some wings. But they also brought food to the party as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Jesus
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Fires Back At Kodak Black For Dissing His Fans

NBA YoungBoy has responded to Kodak Black after he called out his fans for being “irritating” earlier in August. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (August 11), the Baton Rouge rapper claimed The Last Slimeto is his last album while sending a subliminal message to Kodak, stating he dislikes anyone who has a problem with his fans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Victory Lap#Gm#American Football#Raider
CBS News

Longtime ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel comes out as transgender

ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transitioning, and will be using he/him pronouns. The 48-year-old, who the network has called "the foremost authority on women's basketball," is an award-winning veteran of sports journalism, and joined ESPN in 1996. Voepel said that his recent winning of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

Drake Laughs Off Juelz Santana’s Wild Face Tattoo Idea

Drake turned plenty of heads this week after he debuted a new face tattoo, and it now looks as if Juelz Santana wants to follow in Drizzy’s footsteps. Santana took to Instagram on Friday (August 12) to post a photo of him covering his mouth with the logo for his I Can’t Feel My face company drawn in ink on his forehead. Whether the drawing turned into a legit tattoo is unclear at this point.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy