Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
Report reveals latest on Alvin Kamara’s status for 2022 season
Alvin Kamara is facing a serious charge in Las Vegas following an incident earlier in the offseason, and the expectation is that the New Orleans Saints star will be suspended at some point. The big question is when. Kamara was accused of assaulting a man while the victim was on...
Colts photo is going viral for the most hilarious reason
NFL Fans got hungry watching the Indianapolis Colts take on the Buffalo Bills and decided to take action by ordering some potatoes and condiments. The Indianapolis Colts are playing the Buffalo Bills in the preseason and have likely sampled some wings. But they also brought food to the party as well.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Video Shows NFL Player Hopping Into Stands To Stop Fighting Fans
D.J. Moore's cameo took place during "Fan Fest," an event organized by the Carolina Panthers.
NBA YoungBoy Fires Back At Kodak Black For Dissing His Fans
NBA YoungBoy has responded to Kodak Black after he called out his fans for being “irritating” earlier in August. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (August 11), the Baton Rouge rapper claimed The Last Slimeto is his last album while sending a subliminal message to Kodak, stating he dislikes anyone who has a problem with his fans.
UFC on ESPN 41 video: Josh Quinlan melts Jason Witt with one-punch knockout
SAN DIEGO – Josh Quinlan had a memorable octagon debut on Saturday when he viciously knocked out Jason Witt at UFC on ESPN 41. Quinlan (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) landed a picture-perfect left hook in the opening round of his 180-pound catchweight fight with Witt (19-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC), which took place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
LeBron James' Son Bronny Slams Sick Dunk Over French Team In Paris And Dad Says Oui!
LeBron James Jr. wowed the Parisian crowd — and his famous father.
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Longtime ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel comes out as transgender
ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transitioning, and will be using he/him pronouns. The 48-year-old, who the network has called "the foremost authority on women's basketball," is an award-winning veteran of sports journalism, and joined ESPN in 1996. Voepel said that his recent winning of...
UFC on ESPN 41 video: Tyson Nam counters Ode Osbourne's flying knee with nasty KO
SAN DIEGO – Tyson Nam made Ode Osbourne pay for getting sloppy with a first-round finish at UFC on ESPN 41. Nam (21-12-1 MMA, 3-3 UFC) showed once again that he has big power for the flyweight division when he took advantage of a reckless flying knee attempt from Osbourne (11-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) on Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Throwback Photos
It's almost football season, which means it's almost time for some fans to go viral in the crowds at college football games across the country. No one experienced that more than Katherine Webb during the Alabama BCS National Championship Game. Webb, then the girlfriend of now-husband AJ McCarron, was pointed...
America's fastest growing sport includes former NFL star Drew Brees
Marci Gonzalez joins Drew Brees on the pickleball court in Newport Beach, California to get some tips and details on why he loves the game so much that he is now a team owner. She also meets members of the Santa Monica Pickleball Club, players of all ages and athletic abilities coming together for fun in the sun with a paddle and ball.
Drake Laughs Off Juelz Santana’s Wild Face Tattoo Idea
Drake turned plenty of heads this week after he debuted a new face tattoo, and it now looks as if Juelz Santana wants to follow in Drizzy’s footsteps. Santana took to Instagram on Friday (August 12) to post a photo of him covering his mouth with the logo for his I Can’t Feel My face company drawn in ink on his forehead. Whether the drawing turned into a legit tattoo is unclear at this point.
