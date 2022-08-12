Trinity College freshman football player dies after collapsing in dorm

Trinity College at Trinity International University is mourning the sudden death of an incoming freshman and football player.

A fellow teammate found Avery Gilbert collapsed and not breathing in a dorm entryway. He died at the hospital.

It was just his third day on campus.

School officials say Gilbert had an apparent pre-existing medical condition that was triggered by an allergen.

Gilbert was a graduate of Grayslake North and lived in Lake Villa.

Stunned and deeply saddened by his death, we took the opportunity at last night's prayer meeting to find comfort first from God and then from one another. In John's Gospel we are told that when the young man Lazarus died, Jesus went to the tomb to grieve with the sisters, Martha and Mary, as well as to extend hope, reminding everyone that in God's eyes Lazarus had only "fallen asleep." Yesterday, friends, our Lazarus fell asleep and through our prayer time, Jesus also met us to grieve with us and to extend resurrection hope.

Earlier in the day yesterday, Avery was found by a fellow teammate in the Johnson Hall entryway collapsed and soon unresponsive and not breathing-all apparently related to a pre-existing medical condition triggered by an allergen. Arriving within minutes of being called, EMS quickly administered CPR and other life-saving measures, supported by Trinity's Security Chief Aron Forch, before transporting Avery to Highland Park Hospital. He passed away at approximately 1:30 PM (CST). At this point, the Lake County Coroner has not yet officially determined the cause of death. We will keep you apprised of appropriate details as more information becomes available.

A 2022 graduate of Grayslake North High School, Avery hailed from Lake Villa, Illinois, and was known for his infectious energy, generosity, and joy. Talking to Avery's family and Head Football Coach Willie Tillman, from the very first day he showed up on campus, Avery was "all in," ready to participate in community life and to be the best student and best wide receiver he could be.

I regret that I didn't have the opportunity to meet this remarkable man, at least not in this life. In due course, we will be holding a memorial service in Avery's honor (stay tuned for details). For now, Coach Tillman has also informed me that the 2022 Trojan football season will be dedicated to Avery Gilbert as we honor his name and #87.

I am grateful to our many counseling faculty and staff who cut short their break in order to provide immediate support in the wake of the tragic news. Coach Tillman also shared with me that although the team is devastated by the news, his coaching staff will be working hard to ensure that our Trojan football players receive all the support they need. Vice President of Student Life Mark Muha and his team are also implementing multiple channels for emotional and counseling support for all Trinity students; Trinity staff are being cared for as well. Stop by his office in Lower Waybright or contact him at 847.317.4026 or studentlife@tiu.edu for further information. Residence Life staff are also here to serve our students.

Students, if you (or people you know) are in need of special support, I encourage you to avail yourself of the resources we have provided. The University has set up walk-in counseling support for today (Aug. 11), until 5 p.m., in Lower Waybright. Please call 847.317.4026 or simply check in at the front desk in the Student Life office in Lower Waybright.

Yesterday afternoon our Lazarus fell asleep: I know I speak for all Trinity faculty and staff when I say that today, tomorrow, and in the days to come we aim by God's grace to be Jesus to all the Mary's and Martha's in our midst. For now, in the aftermath of this tragedy, as we undertake this journey together, I would simply urge all Trinity community members to make extra time to meet with Jesus and to take the opportunity to be Jesus to a grieving brother or sister.