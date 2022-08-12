Read full article on original website
Will Putin face justice for the Ukraine war?
As prosecutors gather evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, some prominent figures have joined Ukraine's government in calling for a new Nuremberg-style tribunal to hold Russia's leaders to account for one crime they say is falling through the cracks: the crime of aggression. CBS News' Haley Ott has the story.
Russia-Ukraine war: UN chief to meet Zelenskiy and Erdoğan for talks on grain and nuclear safety – live news
António Guterres to talk with leaders of Ukraine and Turkey about grain export deal, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and a ‘political solution’ to conflict
Explosions rock Russian supply line in Crimea
Explosions rocked Crimea, turning an ammunition depot into a fireworks display and triggering a mass evacuation. Russia called it an "act of sabotage." Charlie D'Agata reports.
Ukrainian forces prepare for assault in effort to retake Kherson
Military officials tell CBS News that Ukraine is preparing for an all-out assault to try and recapture Kherson, the only regional capital the Russians have conquered since the invasion nearly six months ago. Charlie D'Agata reports.
War in Ukraine enters a dramatic new phase
CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from southeastern Ukraine, as Ukraine's artillery and missile barrages continue to exact a heavy toll on Russian forces.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Afghanistan women's rights activist says Taliban tortured her in prison, but she "had to speak out"
Kabul, Afghanistan — Tamana Paryani's screams pierced the night in her quiet neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital. When armed Taliban intelligence officers started banging on her door, the women's rights activist quickly switched her phone camera on to film the ordeal. She broadcasted to the world, begging for help. Months...
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
John Bolton says Trump's claim he declassified documents before taking them to Mar-a-Lago is 'almost certainly a lie'
Trump claimed he had declassified classified documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago. John Bolton told The New York Times he believes the former president is lying. "I was never briefed on any such order, procedure, policy when I came in," he told the Times. Former President Donald Trump's claim...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Trump allies on House Judiciary Committee ask Biden officials to save records related to Trump search warrant
Trump allies on the House Judiciary Committee are now asking the Biden administration to do what it appears former President Donald Trump failed to do: save and hand over sensitive records to another part of government. House Republicans have sent letters to top officials in the Biden administration demanding they...
Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed
Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
US launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in test to prove America is ‘ready for nuclear war’
THE US has launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in a test event. US Air Force officials revealed that the test was designed to demonstrate the nation’s readiness for a potential nuclear conflict. The missile was equipped with a re-entry vehicle, which traveled more than 4,200 miles. It’s...
Could Russia's Vladimir Putin face a Nuremberg-style tribunal over the Ukraine war?
London — As prosecutors gather evidence of thousands of war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, a number of prominent figures have joined the Ukrainian government to call for a new Nuremberg-style tribunal to hold Russia's leaders to account for one specific crime they say is falling through the cracks: the crime of aggression.
South Korean leader: Seoul won’t seek own nuclear deterrent
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits.
Justice Dept. seeks to keep Mar-a-Lago affidavit sealed
The Department of Justice has asked a judge to keep the affidavit used in the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago sealed. The search has led to a spike in threats of violence against law enforcement from supporters of former President Trump. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Nikki Batiste and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the latest details in the case.
