Military

CBS News

Will Putin face justice for the Ukraine war?

As prosecutors gather evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, some prominent figures have joined Ukraine's government in calling for a new Nuremberg-style tribunal to hold Russia's leaders to account for one crime they say is falling through the cracks: the crime of aggression. CBS News' Haley Ott has the story.
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
CBS News

Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed

Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
POTUS
CBS News

Justice Dept. seeks to keep Mar-a-Lago affidavit sealed

The Department of Justice has asked a judge to keep the affidavit used in the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago sealed. The search has led to a spike in threats of violence against law enforcement from supporters of former President Trump. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Nikki Batiste and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the latest details in the case.
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

