Oklahoma City Ballet ready to launch its 2022-23 season
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Ballet has announce its 2022/23 Season, which will begin with the third annual Ballet Under the Stars presented by Express Employment International. This free community performance will be held at Scissortail Park on Saturday, September 17. Featuring excerpts from classical ballet and modern dance, the...
ZOObrew annual beer tasting event returns to the OKC Zoo on Sept. 30
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tap into your wild side and make plans to attend the 14th annual ZOObrew beer tasting event. Oklahoma’s largest outdoor craft beer festival, will take place at the Oklahoma City Zoo on Friday, September 30, from 4 – 9 p.m. Presented by Byron’s Liquor Warehouse,...
Ken McQueen has been appointed Oklahoma's new Cabinet Secretary of Energy and Environment.
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Ken McQueen to serve as Oklahoma’s Secretary of Energy and Environment following the resignation of Ken Wagner effective September 3. “Ken McQueen’s forty years of experience in energy and environmental policies make him an invaluable asset to our...
OKC Zoo announces African lioness Dunia is pregnant
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo is roaring with excitement this World Lion Day, an annual occurrence on August 10 that celebrates the majestic African lion, with the thrilling announcement that its African lioness, Dunia, is pregnant!. Dunia, 6, is due to give birth to her first offspring late...
