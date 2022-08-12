Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It's Not Who You Think)
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
theregistrysocal.com
Panattoni’s 219,827 SQFT Industrial Project in Tustin is Fully Preleased
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced that 14451 Myford Rd, a brand new 219,827-square-foot Class A industrial/logistics project nearing completion in Tustin, California has been fully preleased to an undisclosed tenant. The freestanding single-tenant building is owned and being developed by the joint venture of Panattoni Development Company and Link Logistics Real Estate.
theregistrysocal.com
X Team Retail Advisors Expands Footprint in Southern California
Axiom Retail Advisors Joins National Retail-Focused Commercial Real Estate Platform. Accomplished Retail Leasing Team Adds Strong Landlord & Tenant Rep Service Lines in Southern California Market. Six-Member Team’s Career Transactional Activity Includes More Than 4,000 Lease & Sales, Valued at in Excess of $1.6 billion, Encompassing Roughly 80 million square...
theregistrysocal.com
NUWI Capital Sells 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Thousand Oaks for $22.6MM
LOS ANGELES –– Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO East, a 45-unit multifamily property located in Thousand Oaks, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $22.6 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc. “Buyers were attracted to the quality...
theregistrysocal.com
Brookfield Properties Sells 113,000 SQFT Glendale Corporate Center for $23MM￼
In recent months, Brookfield has traded a number of properties in Southern California. In one recent transaction, the global investment and development firm has sold off Glendale Corporate Center, a commercial office building totaling just over 113,000 square feet. According to public records, the property was sold to Glendale Corporate...
theregistrysocal.com
Office Center Totaling Nearly 332,100 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Cerritos ￼
Additional office space is being added to the market in Southern California. Recently, an office campus totaling approximately 332,099 square feet has been placed on the market in the heart of Cerritos, a listing from CBRE shows. The property is located at 12900 Park Plaza Drive and consists of two...
theregistrysocal.com
Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in the Inland Empire Receive $27MM In Refinancing
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Conor Freeman, vice president, and Wyatt Campbell, vice president of Northmarq’s San Diego regional office arranged the $27,060,000 refinance of three multifamily properties, consisting of 286 total units, in Moreno Valley and Lake Elsinore, California. The transaction was structured with a 10-year term and 10 years of interest-only payments. Northmarq secured financing through its in-house Fannie Mae platform and utilized the Streamline Rate Lock (SRL) feature.
spectrumnews1.com
MacKenzie Scott donates homes valued at $55M in Beverly Hills to fund affordable housing projects
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Two houses in Beverly Hills — owned by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — will be sold, with the proceeds going toward affordable housing projects and an immigrant integration program in Los Angeles. Scott, a novelist and the former wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos,...
firefighternation.com
Los Angeles (CA) Street Takeovers Continue with Another Shooting and Looting Weekend
Two street takeovers in Los Angeles left a teenager dead and a store looted in the Willowbrook area. A teenager was shot at a Sunday takeover. First responders from Los Angeles County were hindered in responding to the unit as crowded streets kept the injured youth waiting for help for more than an hour, witnesses told KTLA.
citywatchla.com
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits
Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
shescatchingflights.com
The 10 Top Places to Go Alone in Los Angeles
Los Angeles has become a mecca for tourists from around the world. It’s also becoming a popular destination for locals looking for something new. But with so many choices, how do you find the perfect place to visit alone?. There are tons of great spots to visit solo in...
Millions of MWD customers in SoCal asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days
Due to pipeline repairs - not the drought - about 4 million customers of the MWD in Southern California are being asked to stop outdoor watering Sept. 6-20.
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport Extends Run Topping Pre-Pandemic Passenger Volume￼
More than 520,000 travelers flew into or out of the Southern California gateway in July, beating 2019 levels for the 5th straight month. ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 — July marked the fifth straight month in which Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded passenger volumes higher than the same month in 2019, as the Southern California gateway continues to post one of the most impressive post-pandemic recoveries among airports across the United States.
larchmontbuzz.com
The Hancock Park Peninsula
Today’s newsletter listing for a condominium at Hancock Park Terrace on Wilcox Avenue inspired us to take a closer look at this neighborhood, known to locals as the Hancock Park Peninsula. We first heard that term a number years ago, referring to the section of Hancock Park that lies east of the Wilshire Country Club golf course, which segments the neighborhood. The peninsula is bounded by Melrose Avenue to the north, Rossmore Avenue to the east, Rosewood Avenue to the south and the golf course to the west.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
coloradoboulevard.net
Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6
Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
Sweetgreen Opening New Location in Del Amo Fashion Center
The restaurant will sit between Nordstroms and Frida's
NBC San Diego
I've Traveled and Worked Remotely in 50 U.S. Cities: Here Are the Top 4—and They Aren't New York Or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
Anne Heche dies at 53; life support ended, organ recipients identified
Doctors identified organ recipients for Anne Heche, whose body has remained on life support although she is legally dead under California law, reports confirmed Sunday. Doctors ended life-saving measures keeping the actor’s organs viable.
