theregistrysocal.com

Panattoni’s 219,827 SQFT Industrial Project in Tustin is Fully Preleased

IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced that 14451 Myford Rd, a brand new 219,827-square-foot Class A industrial/logistics project nearing completion in Tustin, California has been fully preleased to an undisclosed tenant. The freestanding single-tenant building is owned and being developed by the joint venture of Panattoni Development Company and Link Logistics Real Estate.
TUSTIN, CA
theregistrysocal.com

X Team Retail Advisors Expands Footprint in Southern California

Axiom Retail Advisors Joins National Retail-Focused Commercial Real Estate Platform. Accomplished Retail Leasing Team Adds Strong Landlord & Tenant Rep Service Lines in Southern California Market. Six-Member Team’s Career Transactional Activity Includes More Than 4,000 Lease & Sales, Valued at in Excess of $1.6 billion, Encompassing Roughly 80 million square...
RETAIL
theregistrysocal.com

NUWI Capital Sells 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Thousand Oaks for $22.6MM

LOS ANGELES –– Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO East, a 45-unit multifamily property located in Thousand Oaks, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $22.6 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc. “Buyers were attracted to the quality...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Brookfield Properties Sells 113,000 SQFT Glendale Corporate Center for $23MM￼

In recent months, Brookfield has traded a number of properties in Southern California. In one recent transaction, the global investment and development firm has sold off Glendale Corporate Center, a commercial office building totaling just over 113,000 square feet. According to public records, the property was sold to Glendale Corporate...
GLENDALE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in the Inland Empire Receive $27MM In Refinancing

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Conor Freeman, vice president, and Wyatt Campbell, vice president of Northmarq’s San Diego regional office arranged the $27,060,000 refinance of three multifamily properties, consisting of 286 total units, in Moreno Valley and Lake Elsinore, California. The transaction was structured with a 10-year term and 10 years of interest-only payments. Northmarq secured financing through its in-house Fannie Mae platform and utilized the Streamline Rate Lock (SRL) feature.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
citywatchla.com

Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits

Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shescatchingflights.com

The 10 Top Places to Go Alone in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has become a mecca for tourists from around the world. It’s also becoming a popular destination for locals looking for something new. But with so many choices, how do you find the perfect place to visit alone?. There are tons of great spots to visit solo in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Ontario International Airport Extends Run Topping Pre-Pandemic Passenger Volume￼

More than 520,000 travelers flew into or out of the Southern California gateway in July, beating 2019 levels for the 5th straight month. ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 — July marked the fifth straight month in which Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded passenger volumes higher than the same month in 2019, as the Southern California gateway continues to post one of the most impressive post-pandemic recoveries among airports across the United States.
ONTARIO, CA
larchmontbuzz.com

The Hancock Park Peninsula

Today’s newsletter listing for a condominium at Hancock Park Terrace on Wilcox Avenue inspired us to take a closer look at this neighborhood, known to locals as the Hancock Park Peninsula. We first heard that term a number years ago, referring to the section of Hancock Park that lies east of the Wilshire Country Club golf course, which segments the neighborhood. The peninsula is bounded by Melrose Avenue to the north, Rossmore Avenue to the east, Rosewood Avenue to the south and the golf course to the west.
LOS ANGELES, CA
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6

Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
PASADENA, CA

