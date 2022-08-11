ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
FAIRMONT, WV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pro Motocross 50th Anniversary Celebration Travels to Southern Maryland’s Legendary Budds Creek MX Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 2022) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, embarks on its landmark 50th anniversary season in 2022 with a 12-round summer campaign that will visit 10 different states, bookended by the Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends. The 10th stop of the milestone journey […]
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes

PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrett County, MD
Sports
City
Terra Alta, WV
Local
Maryland Sports
County
Garrett County, MD
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Adventure Sports#The Surplus#Garrett County Government#Ball Auction Inc
WBOY

Stories of the Week: August 7 through August 13

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Three people were killed Thursday in a plane crash in Marion County. Public comments are being accepted on work to complete Corridor H. A new bridge spanning Route 50 to the...
MARION COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Monongalia County Monday afternoon. The main structure of the house sustained major damage. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire took place on Fairchace Road. Multiple crews responded including the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Stay City Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Little Progress Has Been Made During The Climb at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Trust the Climb… just trust it… no matter how hard it may seem, just trust the climb. That is the statement that West Virginia fans have heard ever since Neal Brown came to Morgantown, but exactly how can fans do that? What does it mean to “Trust the Climb”?
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy