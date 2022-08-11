Read full article on original website
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
Pro Motocross 50th Anniversary Celebration Travels to Southern Maryland’s Legendary Budds Creek MX Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 2022) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, embarks on its landmark 50th anniversary season in 2022 with a 12-round summer campaign that will visit 10 different states, bookended by the Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends. The 10th stop of the milestone journey […]
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
Green Bag Road design gets $4.2M in discretionary grant dollars
MORGANTOWN — The concept of Green Bag Road as a bypass routing heavy trucks around the city of Morgantown got a shot in the arm from the Feds this week in the form of a $4.2 million RAISE. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Leaves Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their second player in two days when reserve running back Owen Chafin decided to leave the football program and enter the transfer portal. Chafin, a Junior from Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about his departure: “It’s truly been a...
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WBOY
Stories of the Week: August 7 through August 13
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Three people were killed Thursday in a plane crash in Marion County. Public comments are being accepted on work to complete Corridor H. A new bridge spanning Route 50 to the...
Jahiem White's Road to WVU: Chasing Records in My Last Ride
WVU RB commit Jahiem White releases his latest blog.
Apothecary Ale House opens in new location
Apothecary Ale House has opened it's doors to a new location on 227 Spruce Street in Morgantown.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
Train Derailment Reported in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A train derailment has been reported in Cumberland and police warned commuters...
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Ohio woman dies after raft overturns at Pennsylvania State Park
An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park. According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the Lower […]
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Monongalia County Monday afternoon. The main structure of the house sustained major damage. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire took place on Fairchace Road. Multiple crews responded including the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Stay City Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire […]
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Pitt Game is One of the Most Expensive Games in College Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – When the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Pittsburgh to play the Pitt Panthers on September 1st, it will be in front of a sold-out crowd. The Backyard Brawl has been sold-out for a few weeks and tickets to the game have increased in price due to supply and demand.
WATCH: Mario Alford Dashes 98-Yards for the TD
Former West Virginia great Mario Alford flips the momentum with a big kickoff return
voiceofmotown.com
Little Progress Has Been Made During The Climb at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia Trust the Climb… just trust it… no matter how hard it may seem, just trust the climb. That is the statement that West Virginia fans have heard ever since Neal Brown came to Morgantown, but exactly how can fans do that? What does it mean to “Trust the Climb”?
