Fort Collins, CO

K99

Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open

Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
K99

Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
K99

Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center

Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
K99

100 Years Ago, There Was a 2-Chair Barber Shop in Johnstown

It's hard to to remember what you had for lunch yesterday, let alone businesses that existed over 100 years ago. Johnstown, Colorado, was the vision of Harvey Parish, in the early 1900's. You've probably driven on Parish Avenue in Johnstown; Parish named the town after one of his sons, John. Today, about 10,000-15,000 people live in Johnstown; many, many less lived there back in the 1920's.
K99

A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado

Dolly Parton is more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age), the better she gets, and the broader her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
K99

Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try

If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
K99

New From Nashville: George Birge

K99 welcomes Record Nashville recording artist George Birge to Northern Colorado for New From Nashville on Tuesday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. Join K99 with George Birge at The Boot Grill in Loveland for a free happy hour concert and enjoy $2 Coors during New From Nashville courtesy of High Country Beverage.
K99

What is That Awful Smell on Carpenter Road in Fort Collins?

I've recently moved into a new house, and my updated commute to work takes me along Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. When I near the pond past the Timberline Road light on my drive, something begins to smell. At first, I wondered: "Is something wrong with my car? Is there a stray Arby's curly fry rotting under my seat?"
K99

Russell Dickerson Announces New Fall Tour With Stop In Colorado

There are no signs of slowing down for Russell Dickerson - in fact, he's gearing up to head back on the road for a brand-new headlining tour. Dickerson's second headlining tour of 2022 - the She Likes It Tour - will kick off this November featuring special guest, Drew Green.
K99

Free South Park 25th Anniversary Experience Happening Now In Denver

If you're a South Park super-fan, or just a casual fan, you're not going to want to miss the South Park 25th Anniversary Experience in Denver today and tomorrow. Based on a small Colorado town, named South Park, Comedy Central's biggest hit in their history was born 25 years ago, on August 13th, 1997. Having watched the series since it began, I'm feeling pretty ancient today. Trey Parker and Matt Stone celebrated this milestone this past Wednesday night at Red Rocks with the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert featuring Primus. The special will air on the 25th Anniversary of the show's debut, Saturday, August 13th, at 8 pm MT on Comedy Central. The celebration doesn't stop at the Red Rocks concert and TV special though. (Here's a cool shot from the red Rocks show on Wednesday.)
K99

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
K99

Colorado Hot Sauce Featured on Popular ‘Hot Ones’ YouTube Series

There's a good chance that you're familiar with the popular YouTube series called 'Hot Ones' which features celebrities answering questions while stomaching different levels of hot wings. If you are, perhaps you've seen episodes featuring the likes of celebrities such as Kevin Bacon, Khloe Kardashian, and Post Malone and if...
K99

Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item

At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
K99

