Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight Thursday. In a post from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. The post also says the driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020 Ford F-150 crew cab. The truck will have damage to the passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO