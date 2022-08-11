ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive

MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
MADISON, WI
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening

OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.’”
OREGON, WI
The Periodicals bring Northern soul sound to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — One band is bringing a unique sound to Madison. The Periodicals are a nine-piece band that blends old-school rock together with pop. London-born John Wedge formed the band alongside guitarist and vocalist Geoff Blake-Horst eight years ago. “We had a conversation about music. Maybe we can...
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
In the 608: “The Greatest Button Show on Earth”

MIDDLETON, Wis. – The 2022 National Button Society show was held in Middleton over the last week. Almost 40 dealers from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan, who specialize in button sales, were on display with their little treasures at the Madison Marriot West. Buttons have a place in...
MIDDLETON, WI
Badgers’ Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids

MADISON, Wis. — After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
MADISON, WI
Roll and Stroll raises money to fight pancreas cancer

Madison residents got up early Sunday morning to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research. In partnership with UW Carbone Cancer Center, the Pancreas Task Force hosted their ninth annual Roll and Stroll for pancreatic cancer. Sunday’s event saw record-breaking turnout donations, as well as hundreds of walkers and bikers. Before the event even began, the Roll and Stroll had already eclipsed its $100,000 donation goal. The money will fund a pilot program at UW Carbone, focused on moving the needle closer to finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.
MADISON, WI
Madison police investigate overnight gunshots near Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated a reported shooting near Warner Park early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway just after midnight. Several shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time and there were no signs of...
MADISON, WI
Badgers open up at No. 18 in AP preseason football poll

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers are back in the AP Top 25 after finishing last season unranked. Wisconsin came in at No. 18 in the preseason poll, behind three Big Ten rivals. Ohio State is ranked No. 2, Michigan is No. 8 and Michigan State is No. 15. After...
MADISON, WI
One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were killed in separate incidents Friday night, Madison police said. The first incident occurred just before 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police said the shooting started after an altercation. No arrests have been made.
MADISON, WI
Drunk Driver Travels in Wrong Lane and Gets Arrested

Grant County authorities and Iowa County authorities responded to a drunk driving incident Saturday around 6:30pm near Montfort. A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy and a City of Fennimore Police Officer responded to Highway 18 in Wingville Township for a reported crash between an Iowa County Deputy and another vehicle. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy had been traveling east on Highway 18 in Grant County. The Iowa County Deputy was in Grant County for another matter. At the same time, 28 year old Honorio Martinez of Lancaster was traveling west on Highway 18. Martinez crossed the center line and nearly side-swiped the Iowa County Deputy and was at one point traveling west bound in the east bound lane. This went on for a long distance while the Iowa County Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the Martinez vehicle continued traveling back into oncoming traffic at 15-20 miles per hour. The deputy then nudged his squad car into the driver’s side door of the Martinez vehicle to stop his vehicle. Martinez finally came to a stop shortly after. Martinez displayed signs of impairment and admitted to the investigating Grant County Deputy that he had consumed alcohol while in Montfort. Martinez was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired. Martinez also did not possess a valid driver’s license. Martinez was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a legal blood draw. At this time, the case remains under further investigation. Other charges are pending.
MONTFORT, WI
Drug arrest in Platteville

The Platteville Police Department made a drug arrest Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant and placed a man from Platteville under arrest. The search warrant was served at a residence on East Main Street in Platteville. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm. Paul Key, Jr. of Platteville was arrested and charged with being a Felon in Possession of a firearm. The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team and the Platteville Police Department.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Janesville teen arrested after two businesses burglarized

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a teen Saturday who they said broke into two businesses. Officers were called to a bar in the 2600 block of Morse Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday after a burglary alarm was activated. While they were there, a second burglary alarm was activated at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in the 2400 block of Humes Road.
JANESVILLE, WI
North Shore Drive to close for railroad track replacement

MADISON, Wis. — North Shore Drive will close beginning August 26 and stay partially closed until next month. Crews will begin a two-phased process to replace the railroad track that crosses the road near John Nolen Drive. Phase One begins on August 26 at 4 a.m. During Phase One,...
MADISON, WI
One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Willow Springs Township for a one vehicle accident Sunday around noon. 31 year old Mariah Gibson of Darlington was traveling east on County Highway G when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle a and drove through a fence before coming to rest down a steep embankment. Gibson refused medical attention for minor injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Gibson was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
One Person Dead After Fire in Mineral Point

One person is dead after an apartment fire in Mineral Point on Saturday. A release says that the Mineral Point Fire Department and Mineral Point EMS were dispatched to a structure fire at Fairview Heights on Fair Street shortly after 3pm Saturday. Fairview Heights is a single-story complex for elderly people. Reports say upon arriving, Mineral Point fire crews found the remnants of a fire in one of the apartments that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. A resident in one of the apartments was found dead in their bed. The building was evacuated, and no other apartments had fire damage, although some did sustain water damage. One resident was displaced for at least one night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The identity of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of family. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Iowa County Emergency Management and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.
MINERAL POINT, WI
