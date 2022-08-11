Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s...
x1071.com
UW System launches tuition promise for Milwaukee, Parkside, Whitewater campuses
MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will give tuition assistance to students at its Milwaukee, Parkside and Whitewater campuses. System President Jay Rothman announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise on Monday, a program designed to help underserved Wisconsin students attend college without having to pay for tuition and other fees.
x1071.com
Drunk Driver Travels in Wrong Lane and Gets Arrested
Grant County authorities and Iowa County authorities responded to a drunk driving incident Saturday around 6:30pm near Montfort. A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy and a City of Fennimore Police Officer responded to Highway 18 in Wingville Township for a reported crash between an Iowa County Deputy and another vehicle. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy had been traveling east on Highway 18 in Grant County. The Iowa County Deputy was in Grant County for another matter. At the same time, 28 year old Honorio Martinez of Lancaster was traveling west on Highway 18. Martinez crossed the center line and nearly side-swiped the Iowa County Deputy and was at one point traveling west bound in the east bound lane. This went on for a long distance while the Iowa County Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the Martinez vehicle continued traveling back into oncoming traffic at 15-20 miles per hour. The deputy then nudged his squad car into the driver’s side door of the Martinez vehicle to stop his vehicle. Martinez finally came to a stop shortly after. Martinez displayed signs of impairment and admitted to the investigating Grant County Deputy that he had consumed alcohol while in Montfort. Martinez was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired. Martinez also did not possess a valid driver’s license. Martinez was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a legal blood draw. At this time, the case remains under further investigation. Other charges are pending.
x1071.com
DHS urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of upcoming school year
MADISON, Wis. — With students set to return to the classroom in a couple of weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is pushing parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. In a news release Monday, the agency stressed the back-to-school time is a good opportunity for kids to catch up on all vaccines, including COVID-19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Cuba City Wants Feedback on Recreation
Cuba City officials plan to address recreational needs in the area, and they are asking for residents’ help. The city has partnered with the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to create a comprehensive outdoor recreation plan. The plan will guide future project selection and aid in city efforts to seek grant funding. To help with the process, the city has created a survey to get community feedback. The survey asks residents to think about the next five years of city recreation and what they want and need from those resources. Community members can find the survey online on the city website. The survey will be open through September 15th.
x1071.com
Roll and Stroll raises money to fight pancreas cancer
Madison residents got up early Sunday morning to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research. In partnership with UW Carbone Cancer Center, the Pancreas Task Force hosted their ninth annual Roll and Stroll for pancreatic cancer. Sunday’s event saw record-breaking turnout donations, as well as hundreds of walkers and bikers. Before the event even began, the Roll and Stroll had already eclipsed its $100,000 donation goal. The money will fund a pilot program at UW Carbone, focused on moving the needle closer to finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.
x1071.com
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive
MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
x1071.com
Hanover Man Sentenced For Taking Items From Township Building
A man from Jo Daviess County has been sentenced to nearly six months in jail for entering a Jo Daviess County township building and stealing tools. 34 year old Brady Stevenson of Hanover was sentenced to 180 days in jail and one year of probation in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a felony charge of theft. Stevenson’s jail sentence will begin Friday according to a sentencing order from Judge Kevin Ward. A report says that, on September 6, 2021, Stevenson entered the Dunleith Township Building on North Badger Road in rural East Dubuque and stole a drill, impact wrench, shop vacuum, socket set, leaf blower and chainsaw.
RELATED PEOPLE
x1071.com
Mark Fishler Murder Trial Continues in Dubuque
The fourth day of testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Dubuque police investigator Kurt Rosenthal returned to the witness stand this morning and testified about traffic camera surveillance footage of Fishler’s vehicle on July 14th and 15th, 2021.
x1071.com
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.’”
x1071.com
Man Arrested For Incident At Q Casino
Dubuque Police arrested 32 Shawn Davis of Dubuque Sunday around 12:30am at Q Casino and Hotel on charges of assault, two counts of second-degree harassment, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Reports say Davis assaulted 48 year old Christopher Schultz, a Q Casino security officer.
x1071.com
Woman injured, witness shot at after argument in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A woman was injured Sunday after an argument escalated into a shooting, Janesville police said. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Rockport Road just after 3 a.m. after a caller reported a disturbance. While the caller was on the phone with dispatchers, they were reportedly shot at.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Willow Springs Township for a one vehicle accident Sunday around noon. 31 year old Mariah Gibson of Darlington was traveling east on County Highway G when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle a and drove through a fence before coming to rest down a steep embankment. Gibson refused medical attention for minor injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Gibson was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.
x1071.com
Pickup Truck Smashes and Destroys Playground Set
The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a playground set at The Rustic Barn Campground near Kieler Friday shortly after 1:30pm. According to a sheriff’s office report, 85 year old Donald Campbell of Ames, Iowa was in the process of unhooking his fifth wheel camper from his truck. Once the camper was unhooked, the truck started rolling away as it was in neutral. Donald attempted to get into the vehicle and stop it but was unsuccessful as the vehicle crashed into a playground set located on the campground property. Donald had some minor injuries in the crash. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Jamestown First Responders, the Jamestown Fire Department, and Dickeyville EMS. The truck had minor front end damage and the playground set was a total loss.
x1071.com
Woman killed in rollover crash near Watertown ID’d
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the woman killed in a crash near Watertown last week. Stacy Sugmund, 42, of Jefferson, died after her vehicle rolled over multiple times during a crash just before 5:20 p.m. on August 9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
x1071.com
John Nolen Drive speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero plan
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers on John Nolen Drive will need to be mindful of their speed Monday. The portion of the road between North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street will have its speed limit cut from 45 mph to 35 mph. That same portion is set for a planned reconstruction in 2026, the City of Madison announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Badgers’ Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids
MADISON, Wis. — After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
x1071.com
In the 608: “The Greatest Button Show on Earth”
MIDDLETON, Wis. – The 2022 National Button Society show was held in Middleton over the last week. Almost 40 dealers from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan, who specialize in button sales, were on display with their little treasures at the Madison Marriot West. Buttons have a place in...
x1071.com
One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides
MADISON, Wis. — Two people were killed in separate incidents Friday night, Madison police said. The first incident occurred just before 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police said the shooting started after an altercation. No arrests have been made.
x1071.com
One Person Dead After Fire in Mineral Point
One person is dead after an apartment fire in Mineral Point on Saturday. A release says that the Mineral Point Fire Department and Mineral Point EMS were dispatched to a structure fire at Fairview Heights on Fair Street shortly after 3pm Saturday. Fairview Heights is a single-story complex for elderly people. Reports say upon arriving, Mineral Point fire crews found the remnants of a fire in one of the apartments that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. A resident in one of the apartments was found dead in their bed. The building was evacuated, and no other apartments had fire damage, although some did sustain water damage. One resident was displaced for at least one night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The identity of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of family. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Iowa County Emergency Management and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.
Comments / 1