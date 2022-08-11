Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Widow of man who died at WI vet’s home sues state, others
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The widow of a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility’s employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed...
x1071.com
DHS urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of upcoming school year
MADISON, Wis. — With students set to return to the classroom in a couple of weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is pushing parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. In a news release Monday, the agency stressed the back-to-school time is a good opportunity for kids to catch up on all vaccines, including COVID-19.
Comments / 0