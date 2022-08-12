Read full article on original website
‘I just want my wife back,’ says husband of woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Michael Perreault says he and his wife Tammy were enjoying a “regular” day on the beach in Garden City when tragedy struck on Wednesday. “It was just a regular day,” Michael Perreault said. “{Then} someone yelled duck, and we all ducked, and she was in the line of fire. I […]
WLTX.com
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels High Point woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
Hundreds of fish killed when South Carolina lake accidentally drained
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
wpde.com
Scene cleared after Myrtle Beach police investigate 'suspicious item' found
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to Futrell Drive Monday after a “suspicious item” was found at a home. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said, “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety”. Details about the item in question were not provided.
sclawyersweekly.com
Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M
After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff jump into action to save choking elderly customer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth Calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple was enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
myrtlebeachsc.com
As Tourist Season Ends, Only 1 Myrtle Beach Shark Bite in Summer 2022
Tracking Sharks says there have been two shark attacks in South Carolina in 2022, one on Kiawah Island and one right here in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach shark attack happened on June 21, 2022 on a private family campground, according to Tracking Sharks. South Carolina opened all schools for...
Man pleads guilty to 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man pleaded guilty to a 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dionte Roddey White, 36, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the solicitor’s office. He was initially charged with two counts […]
cbs17
Woman dead in alligator attack near Hilton Head; 2nd person killed in SC this summer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – Authorities responded to an alligator attack that killed a woman in Sun City Monday — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports...
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
wfxb.com
Car on Fire Crashes Into Home in North Myrtle Beach
A home in North Myrtle Beach was hit by a vehicle that was on fire early yesterday morning. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when the vehicle crashed into the home and several other vehicles. Two people who were in the vehicle were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Several people in the home and the homes on either side of the fire were evacuated. Before hitting the home, an officer saw the vehicle go off of the road and hit some property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard then lost sight of the car which then crashed into an electrical box near North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street and ‘burst into flames’, the vehicle then went through a divider and hit a parked pickup truck before going airborne and hitting a residence, three other vehicles and three golf carts before coming to a stop. No additional information is currently available and the crash is under investigation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway
WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
WMBF
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
wpde.com
Beagles, hounds from Horry County animal neglect investigation available for adoption
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation are available for adoption starting this week. Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC) said there are approximately 40 available at the animal care center and the Tamroc Kennels. In the days since and...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted on Monday to enter into a new mutual aid agreement with the Horry Georgetown Fire Chief’s Association. “Our association went through our current agreement that we had and modernized it,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief...
WMBF
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles in Myrtle Beach has traffic blocked on Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 7:46 a.m. to the wreck. HCFR says one person is hospitalized with injuries. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
‘Heroic’ beachgoer pulls girls to safety after hearing their screams, NC officials say
The beachgoer believes if he had waited any longer to swim out, “those girls wouldn’t have made it.”
