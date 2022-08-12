ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

TVGuide.com

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 15

On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 15

On August 15 at 3:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 15 at 3:10 PM ET. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes...
CLEVELAND, OH
TVGuide.com

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live on August 15

On August 15 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and SportsNet NY. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is...
ATLANTA, GA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 15

On August 15 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. TV: Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which...
ARLINGTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NESN. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In Boston, the game is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network,...
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live on August 16

The Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On August 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox. When: August...
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on August 16

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On August 16 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: August 16 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco

Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL
The Associated Press

Moncada hits winning single in 8th again, ChiSox beat Astros

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox came into the season with huge expectations and their sights set on a deep postseason run. Though it hasn’t gone the way they envisioned, they are rolling at the moment — and closing in on the AL Central lead. Yoán Moncada came through with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and the White Sox rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night. While the showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn’t live up to its billing, the White Sox came away with their fifth straight win. The defending division champions moved within a game of first-place Cleveland and remained even with Minnesota.
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

NFL: How to Watch Week 2 Preseason Games Live Without Cable

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason kicks off this week. Here's how to watch. After an exciting opening week, the NFL Preseason heads into Week 2, which is loaded with 10 national broadcasts across 5 days. Football fanatics will have plenty of games to choose from with all 32 teams taking the field in what will feel the closest to regular season football before the season starts.
NFL

