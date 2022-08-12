Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Area students welcomed on first day back to school with ‘clap-in’
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools, the biggest school district in the Miami Valley, welcomed back students today. Meadowdale High School had a unique way to celebrate students returning for the school year. News Center 7 spoke with one pastor who was there at the special “clap in” to welcome...
Three area schools are set to welcome back students today
MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
dayton.com
New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system
KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Students return to classrooms
SIDNEY — School bells are ready to ring for students across Shelby County. Some schools are starting this week, while others will be back in the classrooms next week. The first day of school for Holy Angels School students will be Aug. 23, with the bells ringing at 8:15 a.m. Open house will be held Aug. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.
A successful Germanfest Picnic weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weather mostly cooperated, and the Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s Germanfest Picnic enjoyed a nice crowd all weekend long. The picnic is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the streets of historic St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton were full of vendors, German food and of course, beer. Our own Storm […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Fair honors county’s veterans
TROY – Powerful. Inspirational. Emotional. Excellent. Those are just a few words used to describe the Miami County Fair Veterans Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 14. Sunday was Veterans and First Responders Day which honored veterans, first responders, and their spouses by offering free admission. The ceremony began at 2...
Miami Valley school districts still in need of bus drivers ahead of new school year
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — They are the first school employees to greet your kids in the morning, and the last people to say good bye at the end of the day; bus drivers play an important role in the overall school experience. Districts across the Miami Valley are dealing with a shortage, including West Carrollton […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Back to School: Children receive donated school supplies in Dayton
DAYTON — Hundreds of children in Montgomery County’s care now have school supplies and backpacks for this school year thanks to the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs, according to a media release. Club members rolled up to the Haines Children’s Center on their motorcycles Saturday to deliver 200...
dayton.com
‘Art Ball for All’ planned for Aug. 27
One of the area’s premiere evenings of glamour and dancing will return after taking a pandemic hiatus. “Art Ball for All” is the Springfield Museum of Art’s (SMOA) main fundraiser on Aug. 27 designed to celebrate not only coming back but everyone who loves art and the museum.
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
Lima News
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
miamivalleytoday.com
Whoooo are you?
Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
dayton.com
Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival returns next weekend at new location
The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, presented by St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, returns Aug. 26-28 at its new location on the corner of State Route 48 and Nutt Road in Washington Township. “We’re looking forward to seeing our patrons again,” said Will Thomas, vice chair of the Greater...
ashlandsource.com
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
School bus with over 30 students on-board crashes into College Corner home; Driver injured
COLLEGE CORNER — UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. The driver of a school bus was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house in College Corner Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to respond to the crash in the 200 block of Ramsey Street near the Ohio-Indiana line just after 7:45 a.m., according to initial reports.
dayton.com
Anticipation high for first Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival
A new entertainment experience will launch Friday that will draw crowds from the community and out of town for what may become a downtown Springfield summer tradition. The inaugural Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, offers a chance to catch some of the biggest names in jazz along with regional and local performers and groups for free on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find 15 acts on two outdoor stages: National Road Commons Park, located at 21 Fisher St., and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.
livability.com
Aging Gracefully: The Carlyle House
Carlyle House creates a sense of community for seniors. For nearly a decade, The Carlyle House has been helping seniors live their best lives in an inviting setting designed to keep residents active and engaged. Conveniently located on State Route 48, along the border of Oakwood and Kettering, the family-owned...
Comments / 0