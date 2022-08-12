ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: August...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 15

On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on August 15

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: August...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live on August 15

On August 15 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and SportsNet NY. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco

Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live on August 15

The Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox. When:...
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 15

On August 15 at 3:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 15 at 3:10 PM ET. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes...
CLEVELAND, OH
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 15

On August 15 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. TV: Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which...
ARLINGTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network,...
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

NFL: How to Watch Week 2 Preseason Games Live Without Cable

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason kicks off this week. Here's how to watch. After an exciting opening week, the NFL Preseason heads into Week 2, which is loaded with 10 national broadcasts across 5 days. Football fanatics will have plenty of games to choose from with all 32 teams taking the field in what will feel the closest to regular season football before the season starts.
NFL
The Associated Press

Mariners break up perfect game bid in 6th, beat Angels 8-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Frazier broke up José Suárez’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Ty France had a tying two-run single in a three-run sixth for the Mariners, who have won five of seven after a pair of eventful victories at the Big A. Suárez (4-5), the Angels’ 24-year-old Venezuelan left-hander, retired Seattle’s first 16 batters and led 2-0 before Frazier’s one-out infield single in the sixth. The next three Mariners also singled, abruptly ending Suárez’s night. France, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburbs north of Angel Stadium, chased Suárez before Jesse Winker added a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off Jimmy Herget.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis. Christian Walker homered leading off the fourth inning for the game's lone run until the final swing by Crawford for his sixth homer. Kelly struck out seven with two walks and four hits over seven innings to improve to 6-3 over 14 career starts against the Giants, going 3-0 over his last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Caratini's 2-run single in 11th rallies Brewers over Dodgers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a two-run single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the 11th inning, rallying the Milwaukee Brewers over Los Angeles 5-4 on Tuesday night. A sensational catch by Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor in the 10th kept the game tied. Taylor homered in the seventh to make it 3-all. Batting with the bases loaded and one out against Kimbrel (3-5), Caratini blooped a hit to right field that scored automatic runner Andrew McCutchen and Hunter Renfroe, who had reached on a bunt single. The Brewers won despite getting just five hits off seven pitchers. The teams have split the first two games of a four-game set.
MILWAUKEE, WI

