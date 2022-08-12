Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Signal vs. Wire: Which Secure Messaging App Is Better?
Most of us use messaging apps every single day, whether for business or to communicate with friends, family members, and acquaintances. But popular apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, and Skype, to name a few, are not nearly as secure and private as one would like them to be.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Private Encrypted Chat Apps for Linux Users
When you switch to Linux, you make your digital life substantially more private. The overwhelming majority of Linux distributions do not track or otherwise log what you do on your computer. But if you install one of the mainstream chat apps onto your Linux machine, you're still giving some company a record of your personal conversations.
Comments / 0