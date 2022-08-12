ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Florida airport employee stole $16K in items from luggage, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he was stealing items from the luggage at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was first contacted in July when a traveler reported that her luggage never arrived at her destination. The traveler told investigators that the luggage contained items worth more than $1,600, which included an Apple AirTag. She told investigators the AirTag last showed as active on a street in Mary Esther, Florida.

On Aug. 9, deputies said a traveler reported more than $15,000 in jewelry and other items had been taken from his luggage.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office used the address where the initial victim’s AirTag was last active to cross-reference a database of airline employees, CBS News reported.

Deputies said that when they went to Giovanni De Luca’s home, they found the items that had been reported missing from the suitcase on Aug. 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTKZm_0hExLmO200
Florida airport employee stole $16K in items from luggage, deputies say Deputies arrest Giovanni De Luca. (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office )

De Luca allegedly admitted to going through the suitcase of the initial victim, and removing the AirTag, but deputies told CBS News that they had not yet recovered the items taken from that bag.

“This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our investigators, and the airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said in a statement.

De Luca, identified only as an airline subcontractor, was released from jail on a $7,000 bond, WEAR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Georgia man arrested following high-speed chase in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 in Florida on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red 2020 Dodge Charger. […]
HAMPTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mary Esther, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Destin, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Mary Esther, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

A man who allegedly killed his mother held without bond

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is behind bars Monday night after being charged with killing his mother. It all started with a wellness check of the 59-year-old woman Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from the woman’s roommate, who was worried about her. The victim was identified as […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Two arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Javion Nelson Quarry, 18, stabbed another man at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin after a fight over kitchen supplies. According to an OCSO report, Quarry stabbed a co-worker in the arm as the man tried to defend himself. A witness told OCSO the […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Airtag#Cbs News#Airport Security Unit
WMBB

Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One arrested in connection to murder

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has been arrested in connection to a murder early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to do a welfare check on a local woman at a home on Chipewa Street in Callaway at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies arrived to find the woman dead with evidence of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHG-TV

Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sherriff’s Office reports they have arrested a woman’s son after she was discovered dead in her home overnight. Sheriff’s officials say they received a call to do a welfare check on a local woman at about 2 a.m., at a home on Chipewa Street, in Callaway.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for trafficking heroin in Pensacola: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men were arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Sherrod D’Anthony Young, 25, and Samuel Kableb Walter, 29, were arrested after being stopped for having tinted windows at the intersection of N. 49th Ave., and Jackson Street in Pensacola. According to the arrest report, Escambia […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Suspect in 4-year-olds death could face new charge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A routine bond hearing could result in a new charge for a Texas man who was already facing decades in prison for the death of a four-year-old girl. Kenneth Martinez, 61, has been in the Bay County Jail since March 30th, when he allegedly ran over and killed a […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
117K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy