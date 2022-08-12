ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

5 drugs that changed the world (and what went wrong)

It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect. They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a legacy of complications we need to look at critically. It’s a good reminder that today’s wonder drug may be tomorrow’s problem drug. 1. Anaesthesia In the late 1700s, English chemist Joseph Priestley made a gas he called “phlogisticated nitrous air” (nitrous oxide). English chemist Humphry Davy thought it could be used as pain relief...
