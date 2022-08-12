ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

txstatebobcats.com

2022 Position Preview: Quarterbacks

With two new faces added to a Texas State quarterback room that lost both of its starters from last season, head coach and offensive play-caller Jake Spavital should be set at this position for the foreseeable future. Check out below for a preview of the Bobcat quarterbacks for the 2022...
SAN MARCOS, TX
txstatebobcats.com

Volleyball recognized in AVCA’s Division I Preseason Poll

SAN MARCOS, TX — Texas State's volleyball program and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) have become quite familiar with each other under third-year head coach Sean Huiet as the Bobcats were among the teams "receiving votes" in Monday's AVCA Division I Preseason Coaches' Poll. The recognition marks the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas’ Will Zalatoris Gets 1st PGA Win

Will Zalatoris, the 25-year-old DFW-native golfer, secured his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, knocking off Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. After several near wins, Zalatoris is no longer the highest-ranked golfer on the PGA Tour without a victory. Zalatoris was...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

1 Major College Football Program Left Out Of Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Texas football hype is off the charts ahead of the fast-approaching 2022 season. The Longhorns even received a first-place vote in the Coaches' Poll last week. However, The Associated Press isn't buying the hype. Texas did not receive enough votes to make the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released...
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dmagazine.com

Disc Golf Is Taking Off All Over Dallas

Unemployed and discouraged during the pandemic, Lewisville resident Devin “Dexter” Parish found a lifeline in the mental and physical discipline of disc golf. His enthusiasm for the sport led him to sell used discs on Facebook Marketplace, where he was so successful that he went on to open his own store online. He’s aware that not everyone gets it. “It’s not taken seriously. Golf is so prominent that it’s like, ‘Oh, well, disc golf is just a knockoff.’ ” But people are increasingly drawn to its accessibility: unlike traditional golf, which is in many ways a class signifier, it’s free to play. And while even kids can have fun hucking a disc, the deeper you go down the rabbit hole, the more technical and challenging it becomes, with professional tournaments held around the country and million-dollar endorsements at stake.
DALLAS, TX
txstatebobcats.com

Parking and Traffic Routes for 2022 Soccer Season

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Due to construction on Academy Street and Sessom Drive, typical parking and traffic routes to the Bobcat Soccer Complex will be impacted this season. Fans and supporters are recommended to park in the lots by the Family & Consumer Sciences and JCM buildings, the Blanco Hall lots, and Speck Parking Garage.
SAN MARCOS, TX
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager

There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
ARLINGTON, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
velillum.com

12 incredible reasons that prove to invest in lots for sale Dallas is beneficial

In today’s age, people tend to invest their money into solid estate rather than keeping it in their homes or banks because it can bring back bigger profit than investment shortly. There are many options when it comes to investing in real estate property; different people have different needs and priorities that lead them to invest in real estate property. Although raw lots have become the attention center for the investor because of their demand and interest back.
DALLAS, TX

