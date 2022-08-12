Read full article on original website
Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
Blood donations needed as supplies dwindle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There’s an urgent need for blood donors right now. Bloodworks Northwest says there’s a shortage of all types of blood and donations are needed to stabilize the supply. People with the universal blood Type-O are especially needed. Appointments are necessary and can be made...
Local leaders working on deal to send inmates to Snohomish County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County leaders are exploring alternate options for housing criminals. The Whatcom County Council voted 6-1 to approve a $1.2 million agreement with Snohomish County during their August 9th meeting. The deal would allow corrections officials to send up to 45 inmates to the Snohomish County...
National Parks Service honors Lynden Christian teacher for 50 years of service
LYNDEN, Wash. – The National Parks Service is honoring a Lynden Christian teacher for his service. Harlan Kredit teaches 8th grade biology and earth sciences at the Lynden school, but he’s also worked as a park ranger at Yellowstone National Park since 1971. The Parks Service says Kredit...
Arizona woman arrested for stabbing outside NWW Fair in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. – A woman from Arizona is in jail for stabbing someone outside the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 13th. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater says 35-year-old Saralyn Lepchenske pulled out a switchblade during an argument at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kok Road.
Military Appreciation Day at the NWW Fair
LYNDEN, Wash. – Today, Tuesday, August 16th, is Military Appreciation day at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden. All active-duty, retired and veteran military personnel get in for free, along with their spouses and children. Just bring your military ID or paperwork to Gates 1 or 5. Plus, anyone...
BC truck driver sentenced for smuggling meth across border in Blaine
BLAINE, Wash. – A BC truck driver who tried to smuggle millions of dollars’ worth of meth into Canada has been sentenced. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that Sarbjit Chahal will be spending a total of 6.5 years behind bars on two separate charges. Chahal’s truck was inspected...
