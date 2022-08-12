Read full article on original website
Crews cleaning up diesel spill after ship sinks near San Juan Island
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of San Juan Island after a fishing vessel sank. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members on the Aleutian Isle as the ship sank on Saturday, August 13th, near Sunset Point, according to the Coast Guard’s 13th Pacific Northwest district.
Arizona woman arrested for stabbing outside NWW Fair in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. – A woman from Arizona is in jail for stabbing someone outside the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 13th. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater says 35-year-old Saralyn Lepchenske pulled out a switchblade during an argument at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kok Road.
