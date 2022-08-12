Read full article on original website
Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam - Nikkei
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar matter.
Home Depot Gets CNBC 'Fast Money' Call Of The Day, With Investors Picking These Final Trades
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today
BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens
EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Asian stocks solid and kiwi jumps on RBNZ rate hike
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked solid Wall Street performance on Wednesday as strong overnight earnings for U.S. retail giants pointed to further scope for the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation with rate hikes.
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
Bitcoin Exits 'Final Flush' Of Sellers, Making Way For Buyers To Build Positions, On-Chain Data Shows
An on-chain study by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode states that the "final flush" of sellers, signaled by a recent surge in short-term Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings, demonstrates that capitulation events have come to an end and the cryptocurrency market is now prepared for months of accumulation. 330,000 BTC added by STH.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Squeezes 60% Higher: Why Jim Cramer Says 'It's Clear This Is Well Orchestrated'
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and GameStop Corp GME are often considered the original meme stocks after shares of the two companies soared last year in a targeted short squeeze. But Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has stolen the crown in recent weeks. Jim Cramer shed some light on...
World Mobile Token Launches WMTscan
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - World Mobile Token has officially launched World Mobile Token Scan (WMTscan), a blockchain and network explorer that provides live analytics on the World Mobile network, WMT transactions, and blockchain data. Figure 1. To view an enhanced version of Figure 1,...
How Will Americans Heat Their Homes This Winter? Concern Growing Over Decades-Low Inventory Of Heating Oil
Global disruptions in the energy supply chain are becoming a cause of concern for households and industry. Supply shortages in energy used for heating, specifically, could become a problem for the winter ahead in the U.S. and Europe. Prices for heating oil are down 30% since March, according to a...
DYAI: Dapibus on the Menu
Second Quarter 2022 Operational & Financial Results. Dyadic International Inc. DYAI provided second quarter 2022 operational and financial results in a press release on August 10, 2022, filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and hosted a conference call with investors. Dyadic is more explicitly orienting its efforts towards three core verticals including Human Health, Animal Health and Alternative Proteins. Its most important efforts center on the fully-owned C1 produced COVID vaccine that is expected to enter human clinical trials in 3Q:22 in a Phase I trial in South Africa. Historically, C1 has dominated the company's product set. Now, there is a new platform dubbed Dapibus that has just been introduced to investors. Similar to C1, it is a fungal-based microbial platform but geared towards non-pharmaceutical applications.
Where's Dogecoin Headed Next As The Crypto's Volume, Interest Surge
Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close. The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.
