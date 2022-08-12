Second Quarter 2022 Operational & Financial Results. Dyadic International Inc. DYAI provided second quarter 2022 operational and financial results in a press release on August 10, 2022, filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and hosted a conference call with investors. Dyadic is more explicitly orienting its efforts towards three core verticals including Human Health, Animal Health and Alternative Proteins. Its most important efforts center on the fully-owned C1 produced COVID vaccine that is expected to enter human clinical trials in 3Q:22 in a Phase I trial in South Africa. Historically, C1 has dominated the company's product set. Now, there is a new platform dubbed Dapibus that has just been introduced to investors. Similar to C1, it is a fungal-based microbial platform but geared towards non-pharmaceutical applications.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 HOURS AGO