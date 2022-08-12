ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
Benzinga

Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today

BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
Benzinga

D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens

EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
Reuters

Asian stocks solid and kiwi jumps on RBNZ rate hike

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked solid Wall Street performance on Wednesday as strong overnight earnings for U.S. retail giants pointed to further scope for the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation with rate hikes.
Benzinga

Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
Benzinga

World Mobile Token Launches WMTscan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - World Mobile Token has officially launched World Mobile Token Scan (WMTscan), a blockchain and network explorer that provides live analytics on the World Mobile network, WMT transactions, and blockchain data. Figure 1. To view an enhanced version of Figure 1,...
Benzinga

DYAI: Dapibus on the Menu

Second Quarter 2022 Operational & Financial Results. Dyadic International Inc. DYAI provided second quarter 2022 operational and financial results in a press release on August 10, 2022, filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and hosted a conference call with investors. Dyadic is more explicitly orienting its efforts towards three core verticals including Human Health, Animal Health and Alternative Proteins. Its most important efforts center on the fully-owned C1 produced COVID vaccine that is expected to enter human clinical trials in 3Q:22 in a Phase I trial in South Africa. Historically, C1 has dominated the company's product set. Now, there is a new platform dubbed Dapibus that has just been introduced to investors. Similar to C1, it is a fungal-based microbial platform but geared towards non-pharmaceutical applications.
Benzinga

Where's Dogecoin Headed Next As The Crypto's Volume, Interest Surge

Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close. The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.
