Odessa, TX

LoneStar 92

Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction

Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Brunch and a Movie! Why Not? Now At Cinergy Odessa!

It's a new day at the movies. The chairs recline! The food is brought to you at your chair! You can order awesome burgers, pizza and more. And NOW at Cinergy Odessa you can add BRUNCH to your order! You have always been able to order some great food at Cinergy and NOW they have added a Brunch MENU!
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa

Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Party Tonight for a Good Cause at Texas Roadhouse In Midland

Join the party tonight, Tuesday, August 16, at Texas Roadhouse in Midland. Texas Roadhouse in Midland is teaming up with Opportunity Tribe to help support local students. Opportunity Tribe is an organization that is a mentoring community for kids to discover their value and unlock their potential to thrive. Opportunity Tribe is all about mentoring tomorrow's leaders. Year-round programs help young leaders discover their value and purpose. All programming is free to over 800 active participants!
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Ask Midland Odessa – Co-Worker Tags Along At Lunch All The Time!

Buzz Question - Help. Need suggestions? We have a co-worker that always TAGS ALONG FOR LUNCH! Literally invites herself. Every now and then is cool and it's no biggie, but she does it all the time. Don't mind every now and then , but all the time? Need suggestions on how to handle this, because we don't want to be rude! Thanks in advance!
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

NFL QB Spotted Wearing A Permian Mojo Jersey

Odessa Permian Sports recently posted a photo of Philidelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts wearing a Permian Panthers #45 jersey. No the #45 wasn't for former President Donald Trump, it was for Boobies Miles from Odessa Permian and one of the main characters from Friday Night Lights. One Facebook user posted...
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Dog Lovers In Midland Odessa UNITE!

One of the things I love the most about living in the Basin is the weather. Sure, most of this summer has been a HOT ONE--and even though it stays that way most of the day, it starts to cool down in the evenings once the sun starts to go down... The doctor says I have to walk 30 minutes a day after heart surgery-- it certainly helps that I have an 8-year-old hound mix that loves to go on walks every single day. This is my Reagan:
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Wow! Texas Teen in Jail After Breakup and Threating Family Members

When you’re 18-years-old and you breakup with your boyfriend or girlfriend it feels like the world is going to end, most of us have experienced that pain. But in time the pain goes away and you find a new boyfriend or girlfriend to spend time with. Unfortunately, Bradley Johnson from Midland, Texas will be dealing with the consequences of his overreaction after a breakup for years to come.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

What’s That Going In At Mockingbird & Big Spring St In Midland?

One thing everyone in the Basin loves is eating out. Yes, you'll find long lines at the registers in the grocery stores, too-but everyone here must do a LOT of freezing and saving food for later, given how long some of the wait times are at area restaurants and how long the drive-thru lines are at our fast food places. So when another location pops up, that's going to be fast food-it's a GOOD THING because it adds places to choose from and lessens lines at the ones already here. So I was surprised to learn that one of my personal favorites is building a location right by my house.....
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

E.T. On Big Screen In Midland Odessa Tonight For 40th!

I remember June 1982 very vividly... Heading off to the movies with my friends to see E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial starring Dee Wallace as Mom, Henry Thomas as Elliott, and Drew Barrymore as Gertie... We all watched with amazement as the story unfolded in front of us, and we all wished we could be as lucky as Elliott to have the little guy land in our backyard. I was 13 at the time and kept picturing myself riding like Elliott did with E.T. in the milk crate attached to my handlebars. I can't believe that was 40 years ago.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Midland Has A New Restaurant Opening This Weekend

People always say Midland/Odessa needs more, more of everything, things to do, places to eat, and places to hang out. This weekend Midland is getting a new restaurant with a unique touch. Texas Lodge Bar and Grill is opening in southeast Midland. Husband and wife Elle and Eddy have dreamed...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

