Nicola Peltz Reveals Dark Hair Makeover As She Kisses Brooklyn Beckham On Red Carpet

Nicola Peltz is fresh off her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham and the new wife is ready for a new look! The model/actress, 27, was spotted at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 11 where she revealed a dramatic new hair color and style on the red carpet. In between packing on the PDA with her famous husband, Nicola showed off her dark locks and party bangs, which was quite the departure from her signature long blonde tresses.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz kissed on the red carpet at the Young Hollywood event in August 2022. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The adorable pair looked every inch the Hollywood couple, as they flashed their mega watt smiles for the shutterbugs on their way into the A-list event. Going strapless in a grey Fendi belted bustier and matching pants, Nicola stole the spotlight. Brooklyn kept up his fashion game with a black sweater featuring a cut out below the collar, a set of dark pants and box-fresh sneakers.

The outing comes as Nicola and Brooklyn addressed the rumors of a feud between Nicola and Brooklyn’s mom, former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham. Speaking with Variety, Nicola said the gossip was all a misunderstanding about her wearing Valentino couture for her wedding dress, instead of a frock by Brooklyn’s fashion-designing mother. “I was going to and I really wanted to [wear a design by Victoria], and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola explained. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.” Brooklyn appeared to back his wife up, adding, “Everyone gets along, which is good.”

Nicola Peltz went from blonde to brunette for the Young Hollywood event. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)At the time of Nicola and Brooklyn’s July 2020 engagement, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Victoria would have loved to be a part of the wedding dress process, but she would not be upset if Nicola handled it on her own. “Victoria’s favorite thing to do is design and give fashion input and I’m sure she’d love to be a part of her dress process. Knowing Victoria, it would mean a lot to her to do that for Nicola but Victoria also isn’t the kind of person that would push her designs or creative input on someone,” the insider said. “She’ll offer but wouldn’t take offense if she had her own ideas and style in mind.”