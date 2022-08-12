Read full article on original website
Raheem Sterling reveals how Chelsea convinced him to leave Man City
Raheem Sterling has admitted he joined Chelsea after being impressed with their intent to sign him from Manchester City.
Real Madrid knock Man City out of Women's Champions League qualifying
Real Madrid have knocked Man City out of the Women's Champions League in the qualifying rounds for the second year in a row.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer fam
Manchester City 6-0 Tomiris-Turan: Player ratings as City progress in Champions League
Player ratings from Manchester City's Champions League victory over Tomiris-Turan.
Jurgen Klopp compares his Liverpool start to Erik ten Hag at Man Utd
Jurgen Klopp believes he enjoyed an easier start to life at Liverpool than Erik ten Hag is currently experiencing at Manchester United.
Raheem Sterling left 'fuming' at manner of Man City exit
Raheem Sterling has said he was left fuming by the way his Manchester City career came to an end.
Real Sociedad 1-4 Barcelona: Player ratings as Fati inspires second half surge
Barcelona player ratings from their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.
Deyna Castellanos reflects on 'special' debut goal for Man City
Deyna Castellanos has reflected on netting a 'special' goal on her Manchester City debut, after getting on the scoresheet during her side's 6-0 Champions League victory over Tomiris-Turan.
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer
Every confirmed Premier League done during the 2022 summer transfer window.
Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is in Man Utd plans & questions constant scrutiny
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reaffirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains in his plans and has questioned why he's taken the brunt of criticism for the crushing 4-0 defeat at Brentford last Saturday.
Harry Kane insists there's more to come after making Premier League history
Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists there's more to come from him after breaking the Premier League goal record for a single club.
Antonio Conte delighted to work with 'world class' Harry Kane
Antonio Conte admits his delight at working alongside Harry Kane at Tottenham.
Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid: Player ratings as post-Casemiro era begins with victory
Match report & player ratings from Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid.
Tottenham 1-0 Wolves: Player ratings as Harry Kane's 250th Spurs goal seals win
Player ratings as Tottenham defeated Wolves in the Premier League through a second half header from Harry Kane.
Erling Haaland reveals how easy it was to choose Man City transfer
Erling Haaland has said no one needed to 'sell' Man City to him in the summer.
Real Madrid unveil new Bernabeu-inspired third kit for 2022/23 season
Real Madrid's 2022/23 third kit has been released.
UEFA・
Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Matthijs de Ligt & Sadio Mane score in rout
Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Matthijs de Ligt & Sadio Mane score in rout.
