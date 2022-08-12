Read full article on original website
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Tampa Bay HOA board’s heritage blamed for denying American flag in memory of local veterans
Residents of a Lake Wales gated community claim the nationality of HOA board members got in the way of understanding the importance of a request to fly an American flag in memory of recently deceased veterans.
Bay News 9
Gov. DeSantis hopes proposal will entice first responders into the classroom
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in New Port Richey to talk about education in hopes of recruiting and retaining more teachers. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Tuesday morning at River Ridge High School. He talked about a proposal for a recruitment program that would expand...
Bay News 9
Providing bicycles to those that need them the most
TAMPA, Fla. — For Pat Simmons, bicycles represent more than fun and exercise. They are his ministry. A nonprofit ministry he calls Bikes4Christ. Pat Simmons' nonprofit, Bikes4Christ, restores bikes for veterans, underprivileged children and others. In 2016, after a mission to feed and clothe those in need, he said...
Bay News 9
Giving students a new way to express themselves
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jeffrey Spencer likes to connect and communicate through art. But Spencer is more than just an art teacher. Jeffrey Spencer has been an art teacher at Maniscalco K-8 for 32 years. For three decades, he’s connected and communicated with students through art at Maniscalco K-8...
Hillsborough County’s foster care provider: More than 2 dozen kids sleep in unlicensed facilities
For years, 8 On Your Side has reported on local foster kids sleeping in offices, without a bed to lay their heads.
Jeep rear-ends Hillsborough County school bus Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A trip home on a school bus Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County came to an abrupt stop for some students following a crash. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at around 4:15 p.m. involving a school bus rear-ended by a Jeep, according to the agency.
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
Pinellas man hides camera in woman’s bedroom air vent, deputies say
A Pinellas County man was arrested Monday after a woman he lived with found a video recording device hidden in her bedroom air vent, according to arrest documents.
8 men, including deputy, charged with human trafficking in St. Pete sting: police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — At least eight men were arrested on human trafficking charges in St. Petersburg thanks to an undercover operation over the weekend, according to police. Arrest documents said that St. Petersburg Police’s Regional Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating adults who were using the internet to solicit sex with […]
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city
PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
St. Pete handyman steals $11K in jewelry from client, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a handyman Sunday for stealing $11,090 in jewelry from a client, according to an affidavit.
East Lake High School student arrested after fake shooting and bomb threat shared on Snapchat
An East Lake High School student suspected of making a fake shooting and bomb threat against the Tarpon Springs school has been arrested, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Husband shot in lovers’ quarrel in Clearwater motel room, police say
The Clearwater Police Department arrested a woman for shooting a man during a lover's quarrel Sunday night, according to arrest documents.
doingmoretoday.com
Good Towns: Safety Harbor, Florida
Tucked into the northwest corner of Old Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor has been one of Florida’s best-kept secrets for nearly 500 years. Spanish explorer Pánfilo de Narváez was the first European to discover the locale in 1528. A decade later, Hernando de Soto explored in search of youthful waters – the mystical fountain of youth. By the 18th Century, pirates had turned Safety Harbor into a refuge from their escapades on the high seas. And by 1823, French nobleman Count Odet Philippe arrived to introduce the grapefruit to the region.
cltampa.com
Op-Ed: Here’s why to ignore the Tampa Bay Times on the Hillsborough schools tax
For almost every employee in the School District of Hillsborough County—whether teacher, paraprofessional, secretary, bus driver, principal, or otherwise—the mere mention of Superintendent Addison Davis awakens intense emotions. The district’s refusal—for the second year in a row—to recognize the work employees have performed and provide the pay adjustments...
East Lake High School Student Threatens Mass Shooting And Bomb Detonation
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On August 15, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested an East Lake High School student for Written Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting. According to deputies, 15-year-old Juan Martinez sent a threatening message to another student regarding a
Baycare Medical Group Sued After Tampa Attorney With Claustrophobia Dies
LUTZ, Fla. – On July 21, Baycare Medical Group and four affiliated physicians were sued in the death of former attorney Mitchell C. Robiner. Robiner was associated with Brooks and Brooks Law Firm located in Tampa. He was 51 when he passed away on June
