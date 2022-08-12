ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Bay News 9

Providing bicycles to those that need them the most

TAMPA, Fla. — For Pat Simmons, bicycles represent more than fun and exercise. They are his ministry. A nonprofit ministry he calls Bikes4Christ. Pat Simmons' nonprofit, Bikes4Christ, restores bikes for veterans, underprivileged children and others. In 2016, after a mission to feed and clothe those in need, he said...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Giving students a new way to express themselves

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jeffrey Spencer likes to connect and communicate through art. But Spencer is more than just an art teacher. Jeffrey Spencer has been an art teacher at Maniscalco K-8 for 32 years. For three decades, he’s connected and communicated with students through art at Maniscalco K-8...
LUTZ, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Cohen
Person
Mike Fasano
Person
Wilton Simpson
WFLA

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Camp#Summer Camps#A Special Day#State
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city

PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
PORT RICHEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
doingmoretoday.com

Good Towns: Safety Harbor, Florida

Tucked into the northwest corner of Old Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor has been one of Florida’s best-kept secrets for nearly 500 years. Spanish explorer Pánfilo de Narváez was the first European to discover the locale in 1528. A decade later, Hernando de Soto explored in search of youthful waters – the mystical fountain of youth. By the 18th Century, pirates had turned Safety Harbor into a refuge from their escapades on the high seas. And by 1823, French nobleman Count Odet Philippe arrived to introduce the grapefruit to the region.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
cltampa.com

Op-Ed: Here’s why to ignore the Tampa Bay Times on the Hillsborough schools tax

For almost every employee in the School District of Hillsborough County—whether teacher, paraprofessional, secretary, bus driver, principal, or otherwise—the mere mention of Superintendent Addison Davis awakens intense emotions. The district’s refusal—for the second year in a row—to recognize the work employees have performed and provide the pay adjustments...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy