Uncorked canceled due to lack of vendors; Harvest Festival still on

Volunteers are needed for Harvest Festival scheduled to take place on Sept. 17.

Estacada's annual Uncorked event is canceled due to a lack of vendors, however the Harvest Festival taking place the same day is still on.

"The Downtown Estacada Commission is sad to announce the cancellation of Uncorked, Estacada's wine, cider, and microbrew tasting event. Unfortunately, there was an insufficient number of vendors to make this event successful," the city reported in a press release.

The first Uncorked since the pandemic, the release cited busier work schedules from local businesses as events reopen as a primary reason for low vendor turnout.

However, the Harvest Festival on Sept. 17 is still happening, and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Third Avenue between Broadway and Zobrist streets.

The Harvest Festival is still looking for volunteers, and vendors can apply at the application link .

"Sponsors and volunteers make events happen, and their contributions should be appreciated and recognized by the whole community," said Mara Enciu Garrett, community development coordinator.

As of now, the event boasts nine vendors, and plans for pumpkin painting and a pie eating contest. The festival is also planning a Kid's Wheels Design Contest where people can bring in a decorated stroller, bike or tricycle to be judged in a contest at 10:30 a.m. the day of the festival.

For more information, visit the festival's website or send an email to Mara Enciu Garrett at enciu-garrett@cityofestacada.org