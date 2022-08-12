Read full article on original website
A DLG
2d ago
This is the reason I prefer not to go get gas at night or do other stuff at night, especially alone.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
Related
KRGV
Brownsville police arrest man accused of threatening to kill officers
The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening officers on Sunday. At approximately 3:45 a.m., Brownsville police responded to a minor traffic accident at the 1800 block of Ruben M Torres. The officers made contact with Jesus Herrera, 44, at the location. Herrera explained to the officers that...
utrgvrider.com
Police Reports: Aug. 5-10
The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Aug. 5 and 10. 4:01 p.m.: A UTRGV police officer noticed a vehicle that was unattended and left with the engine running. When approaching the vehicle, the officer observed a 3-year-old child in a car seat in the back. The air conditioning for the vehicle was on and the child was asleep and not in any distress. Officers located the parent, an employee on the Edinburg campus, inside the building. The parent stated he left the child unattended for a short period of time. Closed-circuit TV cameras revealed that the child had been unattended in the vehicle longer than five minutes. The parent was issued a court appearance citation; a referral to Family Protective Services was also made.
KRGV
McAllen police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store
McAllen police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store. Police say on Sunday afternoon, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located on the 200 block of East Highway 83, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money. An arrest warrant was issued for...
KRGV
Police seeking man accused of firing gun in McAllen street
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of firing a weapon on west Pecan. Rogelio Ledesma is wanted by police on a deadly conduct charge, according to McAllen PD. Police say Ledesma fled in a white Buick Regal. Ledesma is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Neighbor reacts after Palmhurst police arrest man accused of shooting, killing two dogs
A 61-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he shot and killed two dogs in a Palmhurst subdivision. Donald Guthrie was charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals in connection with the Wednesday shooting. A woman who asked to not be identified described what happened...
Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
KRGV
3 suspects sentenced in connection with 2019 Port Isabel murder
A judge handed down sentences for three people involved in a 2019 murder in Port Isabel. Nelson Orona and Gloria Rueles Sanchez pleaded guilty to murder charges and sentenced to 38 and 30 years in prison, respectively. Both individuals were accused of murdering 29-year-old Miguel Angel Aguilera after his body...
Man arrested after shooting two dogs with shotgun, police say
PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmhurst police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two dogs with a shotgun. Donald Kenneth Guthrie was arrested on two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Records. Palmhurst PD told ValleyCentral that they received a call of shots fired at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday at the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second arrest made in theft of backhoe
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A second arrest was made in connection to the theft of a school district-owned backhoe. Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested on Friday on charges of theft, according to a press release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District. On Wednesday, Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares, 51, was arrested in connection to […]
PD: Man wanted for robbing convenience store
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for robbery and failure to identify himself. Ricardo Villarreal, 38, is accused of a robbery that occurred at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 7 at a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83. According […]
One of six suspects in aggravated kidnapping arrested
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three suspects wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case was arrested. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who […]
KRGV
Brownsville Fire EMS undergo life-saving training
The Brownsville Fire Department held a training on Sunday to brush up on life-saving skills in case of an emergency. "It started off with the SWAT team recognizing the fact that they need medics, especially if they are ever involved in a horrible situation where they’re in a shootout, one of their officers is hit, now we're there immediately with them," said Brownsville Fire Department Lt. Marco Antonio Paniagua.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident
(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
Drunk driver goes airborne, lands on parked cars
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver who lost control of a vehicle went airborne and struck multiple cars at a business. At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a woman driving southbound on 1924 N. Val Verde Road in Edinburg lost control of her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said. A preliminary investigation of the crash […]
Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
Arrest made in fatal McAllen motorcycle crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police have made an arrest in the traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday. A media release from McAllen Police said Joel Bello Galindo, 28, from Mission, was the driver of the SUV that struck a motorcycle in the 1500 block of South 10th St. The rider of the motorcycle was […]
PD: Man wanted for stealing car in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a vehicle. According to police, a man stole a 2021 gray GMC Yukon on July 8 at the 2900 block of Southmost. Surveillance footage from the location captured an image of the subject driving away […]
progresstimes.net
Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl
This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
KRGV
Foul play not suspected in man's death, Edinburg officials say
A man's death is under investigation in Edinburg. Police responded to the 1400 block of North 14th Place Thursday night in reference to an unresponsive man, according to city officials. Officers discovered the body of 30-year-old David Trevino on the ground in the backyard of the residence. He was pronounced...
Cartel Drug Runner Driving an 11-year-old Chrysler Stuffed with Cocaine Caught in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at more than $113,220 hidden within a 2011 Chrysler. “Our officers remain vigilant in keeping our borders secure and were able to stop these drugs from entering our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
Comments / 2